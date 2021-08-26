Wyatt Russell, Sam Worthington Among 10 Cast in ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’

Dustin Lance Black and FX on Hulu have rounded out the cast for Under the Banner of Heaven .

Wyatt Russell and Sam Worthington are among 10 new faces tapped to join leads Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones in the limited series adaptation of Jon Krakauer’s best-seller, Under the Banner of Heaven.

The series revolves around a devout detective whose faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder that seems to be connected to an esteemed Utah family’s spiral into LDS fundamentalism and their distrust in the government. Garfield will star as Pyre, an LDS elder who is committed to his church and family but begins to question some of its teachings through his contact with a suspected murderer. Edgar-Jones, who broke out with Hulu’s Normal People , will portray Brenda, a faithful Mormon who is the victim of a brutal murder.

Worthington and Russell play Ron Lafferty and Dan Lafferty, the Mormon brothers who committed a double murder in the name of God. The ensemble cast joining Russell and Worthington also includes Denise Gough, Billy Howle, Gil Birmingham, Adelaide Clemens, Rory Culkin, Seth Numrich, Chloe Pirrie, Sandra Seacat and Christopher Heyerdahl.

Avatar ‘s Worthington, who reunites with his Hacksaw Ridge co-star Garfield in the series, is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and Hansen Jacobson. Russell ( Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Lodge 49 ) is with UTA and Jackoway Austen.

Gough, who plays Dianna Lafferty, next stars in Disney+’s Rogue One prequel Cassian Andor. She’s with UTA and Independent & Tapestry. Howle, who plays Allen Lfferty, counts Outlaw King and Infinite Storm among his credits.

Birmingham, set to play Bill Taba, counts Hell or High Water, the Twilight franchise and Into the West among his credits. He’s with Amsel Eisenstadt.

Clelmens is set as Rebecca Pyre. Repped by UTA and Mosaic, her credits include Tommy and Rectify .

Culkin is set as Samuel Lafferty. His credits include Waco, Halston and Lords of Chaos . He’s with Paradigm and Brookside Artist Management.

Numrich will play Robin Lafferty. His credits include Turn, Imperium and Homeland . He’s with Innovative Artists and Principal Entertainment L.A.

Pirrie rounds out the cast as Matilda Lafferty. Her credits include Hanna, Shell and The Queen’s Gambit. She’s with Julian Belfrage Associates.

Black, who grew up in a Mormon household and previously wrote on HBO’s Big Love, is credited as the creator of the series and will pen the scripts. He exec produces alongside Imagine’s Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Samie Kim Falvey and Anna Culp. Bateman (FX’s A Teacher ) and his Aggregate Films collaborator Michael Costigan will exec produce for the company; David Mackenzie ( Hell or High Water , Perfect Sense ) and Gillian Berrie ( Hell or High Water , Starred Up ) will also exec produce, and is set to direct multiple episodes of the series, which recently began production in Calgary.