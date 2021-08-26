Sam Worthington, Wyatt Russell, Gil Birmingham Among 11 Cast in ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ at FX on Hulu

The FX on Hulu series adaptation of “Under the Banner of Heaven” has set its main cast.

Sam Worthington (“Avatar,” “Clash of the Titans”), Denise Gough (“Andor,” “Angels in America”), Wyatt Russell (“The Falcon and the Winter Solider,” “Lodge 49”), Billy Howle (“The Serpent,” “Outlaw King”), Gil Birmingham (“Yellowstone,” “Hell or High Water”), Adelaide Clemens (“Rectify,” “The Great Gatsby”), Rory Culkin (“Waco,” “Halston”), Seth Numrich (“Turn: Washington’s Spies,” “Homeland”), Chloe Pirrie (“The Queen’s Gambit,” “Troy: Fall of a City”), Sandra Seacat (“You Don’t Know Jack,” “Enlightened”), and Christopher Heyerdahl (“Them,” “Hell on Wheels”) have all joined the drama series alongside previously announced series leads Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Based on the Jon Krakauer novel of the same name, the series follows a devout detective whose faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder that seems to be connected to an esteemed Utah family’s spiral into LDS fundamentalism and their distrust in the government. Production on the series recently began in Calgary.

Worthington will play Ron Lafferty. He is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and Hansen, Jacobson. Gough will play Dianna Lafferty. She is repped by UTA, Independent Talent Group, and Tapestry.

Russell will play Dan Lafferty. He is repped by UTA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Howle will play Allen Lafferty. Birmingham will play Bill Taba. He is repped by Amsel, Eisenstadt, Frazier & Hinojosa.

Clemens will play Rebecca Pyre. He is repped by UTA and Mosaic. Culkin will play Samuel Lafferty. He is repped by Brookside Artist Management and Paradigm. Numrich will play Robin Lafferty. He is repped by Principal Entertainment LA and Innovative Artists. Pirrie will play Matilda Lafferty. She is repped by Julian Belfrage Associates. Seacat will play Josie Pyre. Hyerdahl will play Ammon Lafferty. He is repped by Greene and Associates, RED Management and attorney Mark Temple.

Dustin Lance Black created the series and will serve as an executive producer along with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Samie Kim Falvey and Anna Culp for Imagine Television. Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan will executive produce via Aggregate Films. David Mackenzie will direct the series in addition to executive producing, with Gillian Berrie also executive producing. FX Productions will produce.