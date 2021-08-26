MTA bus worker charged with tax fraud on second business running auto body shop

An MTA bus worker is charged with stealing almost $40,000 in unpaid taxes from his side hustle running an auto body repair shop in Brooklyn, according to court documents. Desmond Stanislaus, of East Flatbush, deprived the state and city of more than $37,000 in lost tax revenue by massively underreporting the income from his other business, Puma’s Auto Care Inc, based in Canarsie, according to a complaint by the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office.