Homes: Gardening for the future
August is typically one of the hottest and muggiest months in what is not so lovingly called “the swamp” of Washington, D.C. This year has proved no exception. We have seen rapid, torrential rainfall comparable to tropical storms. In addition, we have watched as the upper northwest experienced the hottest temperatures on record, fires continually ravage parts of the West Coast with smoke screens extending as far as the Atlantic, serious drought hit the southwest and coastal waters silently seeped beneath buildings and homes undermining their stability, causing collapse and loss of life.alextimes.com
