Liverpool face Atletico Madrid after Champions League draw

Liverpool will face Atletico Madrid, FC Porto and AC Milan in the Champions League group stage this season after being drawn in Group B.

Jurgen Klopp’s side won this competition in 2019, having been losing finalists the year before - though have exited in the knock-out stage in the last two seasons, including against Atletico in the final pre-pandemic match of March 2020.

After failing to pick up silverware last season amid an injury-plagued campaign, the 2020 Premier League champions will be hoping to challenge on all fronts once more.

The Reds this time around head to Spain, Portugal and Italy in their bid for European success - which means a return to the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, where Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi scored to beat Tottenham and claim their sixth European Cup.

Milan, meanwhile, were Liverpool’s opponents in both the 2005 and 2007 Champions League finals, with both clubs triumphing on one occasion apiece.

Jurgen Klopp’s side faced Porto in the knockout stages of both the 17/18 and 18/19 Champions League, progressing on both occasions.

The draw in full was as follows:

Group A: Manchester City , Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig, Club Brugge

Group B : Atletico Madrid, Liverpool , Porto, AC Milan

Group C: Sporting, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Besiktas

Group D: Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, FC Sheriff

Group E: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Benfica, Dynamo Kiev

Group F: Villarreal, Manchester United , Atalanta, Young Boys

Group G: Lille, Sevilla, Red Bull Salzburg, Wolfsburg

Group H: Chelsea , Juventus, Zenit Saint Petersburg, Malmo