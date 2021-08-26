New School Year in Falls Church Begins with Cautious Optimism

The big news made at yesterday morning’s Falls Church City Public Schools’ convocation, other than that it was the first big event held in the new Meridian High School auditorium and marked the resumption of a new school year with full in-person instruction for all, was the fact that the system’s world class International Baccalaureate (IB) program gained even more stature with the announcement that its pre-school program at the Jesse Thackrey site has also been officially certified as an IB institution, bringing the entire system, preschool through Grade 12, into its highly-prestigious fold.