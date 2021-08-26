Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Falls Church, VA

New School Year in Falls Church Begins with Cautious Optimism

By Nicholas F. Benton
Falls Church News-Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe big news made at yesterday morning’s Falls Church City Public Schools’ convocation, other than that it was the first big event held in the new Meridian High School auditorium and marked the resumption of a new school year with full in-person instruction for all, was the fact that the system’s world class International Baccalaureate (IB) program gained even more stature with the announcement that its pre-school program at the Jesse Thackrey site has also been officially certified as an IB institution, bringing the entire system, preschool through Grade 12, into its highly-prestigious fold.

www.fcnp.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
Falls Church, VA
Education
State
California State
State
Virginia State
City
Falls Church, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Buses#Cdc#The Falls#Football#New School Year#Falls Church Begins#Meridian High School#Rosh Hashanah#Cdc#Fairfax Health Department#University Of Virginia#Fccps#The News Press#Covid#Thackrey#Henderson Middle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
TravelPosted by
Reuters

EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines. Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been...
WorldPosted by
Fox News

North Korea appears to have restarted key nuclear reactor: UN watchdog

Evidence has emerged that North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor believed to be capable of producing weapons-grade plutonium in a development called "deeply troubling," Reuters reported, citing the International Atomic Energy Agency. The IAEA’s report, which was released on Friday, said the reactor in question is located in the...
Louisiana StatePosted by
The Hill

1M without power in Louisiana after Ida makes landfall

President Biden has declared a disaster in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida made landfall on Sunday, knocking out power to 1 million people in the state. The storm came with destructive winds topping 100 miles an hour and dumped dangerous amounts of water on the region as it made landfall just west of New Orleans as a Category 4 hurricane.
Public SafetyPosted by
Fox News

Mollie Tibbetts' killer sentenced to life in prison

The man convicted in the 2018 death of Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student, was sentenced to life in prison Monday, three years after she disappeared while on an evening run. Judge Joel Yates sentenced Cristhian Bahena Rivera to life without the possibility of parole, the mandatory sentence for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy