Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Afghanistan's top high school graduate fears for her future

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3078iK_0bdkDqjO00

Salgy Baran got the highest score in all of Afghanistan on her university entrance exams this year, but she has no answers for what comes next.

The 18-year-old wants to stay and become a doctor, but as with so many other Afghans, those plans were plunged into doubt when the Taliban rolled into the capital of Kabul earlier this month, capping their stunning takeover of the country.

Taliban leaders say women and girls will be able to attend school and work in accordance with Islamic law — without providing specifics — even as other prominent members of the militant group have sneered at the idea of coed classrooms and hinted at more reactionary measures.

“I am not afraid right now, but I am concerned about my future," Baran told The Associated Press in a video interview from Kabul. “Will they allow me to get an education or not?”

The Taliban say the mass evacuation of foreigners and Afghans fearful of their rule must end on Aug. 31, the date the U.S. set for withdrawing its last troops after 20 years of war. They have accused Western countries of luring away doctors, engineers and other professionals whose skills will be needed to rebuild the war-ravaged country.

If that's the case, they should hope Baran stays.

She grew up in a middle-class family in rural, eastern Afghanistan, where medical care is still lacking despite two decades of international development aid. When she was 7, her diabetic father died after a doctor gave him an overdose of insulin, she said.

That made her want to be the kind of doctor who doesn't make mistakes.

The family moved to Kabul in 2015, where there are fewer social restrictions on women. Her family pooled their resources to support her studies. They describe her as a quiet kid who would spend long hours reading and studying math.

This year's exams — Afghanistan's version of the SAT — were held before the takeover. She got the highest score of anyone in the country, out of about 174,000 boys and girls, according to the National Examination Authority. That secured her a spot at the Kabul University of Medical Sciences, the country's top school of medicine.

An entire generation of Afghan women have benefited from the Western-backed order established after the 2001 U.S.-led invasion drove the Taliban from power.

When the militants last ruled the country, women were forbidden to attend school or work outside the home. They could only go outside if accompanied by a male relative, and even then they had to wear the all-encompassing burqa.

Progress since 2001 has been incremental and largely confined to urban areas. The U.N. children's agency estimates that 3.7 million Afghan children are out of school, 60% of them girls, and 17% of girls are forced into marriage before their 15th birthday.

But on the eve of the Taliban takeover, girls were attending school, particularly in Kabul and other cities, and women could be found in parliament, government and business. Many fear the Taliban will roll back the clock.

Abdul Baqi Haqqani, a Taliban official supervising higher education, said women will be able to continue their studies in “proper facilities,” without elaborating. But another Taliban official, Mohammad Khalid, addressing a conference of Muslim clerics earlier this week, expressed disgust at the idea of boys and girls studying in the same classroom.

Interpretations of Sharia, or Islamic law, vary widely across the Muslim world, but in most countries, women work and study relatively freely. The Taliban could simply require a Muslim headscarf or insist on separate classrooms for boys and girls.

But no one really knows — not yet.

Baran and her family have no immediate plans to join the exodus of Afghans, but they are worried about what comes next.

“I had goals under the past government, I had planned everything out for several years,” she said. “But under this government, I can't say anything. Even tomorrow is uncertain.”

———

Akhgar reported from Istanbul and Krauss from Jerusalem.

Comments / 4

ABC News

ABC News

385K+
Followers
97K+
Post
195M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#High School#Afghans#Islamic#The Associated Press#U N#Muslim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Doctor Who
Related
Foreign Policystardem.com

Harris wants Biden to resign over Afghanistan chaos, Kabul attacks

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.
POTUSNewsweek

Stop Blaming Biden for Afghanistan. He's Cleaning Up Trump's Mess | Opinion

The images coming out of Afghanistan have been disturbing. But let's be clear: The Trump Administration led us straight into this mess. And President Biden is doing everything he can to get us out of it. In Afghanistan, President Biden got dealt yet another losing hand from the Trump Administration....
U.S. PoliticsBBC

Family of American taken by Taliban beg for return

Charlene Cakora, 57, spent a frantic week in Washington DC trying to convey a message to President Joe Biden: rescue her brother from Taliban captivity. Mrs Cakora's brother, Mark Frerichs, was kidnapped by the group over a year ago. He is one of two remaining Americans thought to have been kidnapped by the Taliban during the US war in Afghanistan who is still unaccounted for.
Worldmilwaukeesun.com

Taliban executes Afghan Police Chief

Kabul [Afghanistan] August 22 (ANI): Video footage has emerged of what appears to be an Afghan police chief being brutally executed by the Taliban after he surrendered to the group. A video posted circulated on Twitter appears to show Haji Mullah Achakzai, who headed the police in Bagdhis province in...
WorldBirmingham Star

Taliban rule won't last long in Afghanistan, says Amrullah

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 29 (ANI): The former Afghan government first Vice President and self-proclaimed acting President Amrullah Saleh on Saturday told that the Taliban rule won't last long in Afghanistan. In an interview with Euronews, speaking from the Panjshir Valley he said, "The law of the Taliban is Islamic Emirate,...
U.S. Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban asking US to keep some Americans in Afghanistan: Report

The Taliban is reportedly requesting the U.S. keep some diplomatic presence in Afghanistan after the August 31 U.S. troop withdrawal deadline. U.S. officials have been weighing the possibility of reopening the U.S. Embassy in Kabul and keeping some diplomats in the country, but no decision has been made as to whether the plan will go through, according to an official familiar with the discussions who spoke to the Washington Post on Friday.
WorldPosted by
The Week

The horrific scene at Kabul's airport, in 14 photos and videos

Chaos and disorder erupted at Kabul's international airport Monday morning, as thousands of Afghans attempted to flee the country and escape a Taliban takeover. At least seven individuals died in the mayhem, including some who clung to and then fell from a departing American military jet, reports The Associated Press.
ImmigrationPosted by
IBTimes

As Thousands Flee Afghanistan, Some Refugees Want To Go Back

From trucks stuffed with carpets, bedding, clothes and even goats, around 200 Afghan refugees look beyond the horizon toward Spin Boldak in their country's south, waiting to return home from Pakistan. Dreading another period of harsh rule after the Taliban's rapid takeover following the US troop withdrawal, thousands have been...

Comments / 4

Community Policy