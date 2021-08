An animal handler at a Utah petting zoo was lucky a bystander with balls of steel was present when she got pulled into an alligator pen. "Working with some of these animals has inherent risks that we as the staff accept. Yesterday, the sort of event that we hope never happens happened. One of our gator handlers got bitten by our large alligator and things took a bad turn," Scales and Tails Utah in West Valley City posted on Facebook.