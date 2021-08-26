Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Q&A: For McAvoy, Horgan ‘Together’ is an actor’s dream

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Nfoh_0bdjckMU00

James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan didn’t know one another before this year. But the two actors got very familiar very quickly thanks to the new film “Together,” a cutting examination of a failing relationship during the pandemic only held together by their 10-year-old son.

Armed with acerbic dialogue and honest monologues written by Tony Award-winner Dennis Kelly, an Oscar-nominated director in Stephen Daldry and a freedom to break the fourth wall and address the audience directly, McAvoy and Horgan got to flex their skills as actors while diving into the collective trauma of the past 18 months. The film opens in North American theaters Friday.

McAvoy and Horgan spoke to The Associated Press recently about the intense process and not holding anything back. Remarks have been edited for clarity and brevity.

—-

AP: This was an insanely quick 10-day shoot. Were you at least able to rehearse beforehand?

HORGAN: Oh yes. There was an awful lot to work out because we were going to be in this one house and mainly utilizing two rooms and so in order for them to be in any way interesting visually to look at, we needed to sort of get it up on its feet and get moving with it. Stephen just kept us moving constantly. Then this funny thing happened, well it wasn’t funny at the time, but it kept happening... we would rehearse something and work it all out in movement and choreograph it and then no one could remember what we did... but in actual fact, you would usually end up in a place that worked better.

AP: This isn’t quite as mean as say, “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf,” but these characters are pretty cruel to one another. Was that exciting to perform?

HORGAN: It was really exciting. Every day you just didn’t know where you’d get to and it felt really unusual to get to do that... I’m quite shy as a person. I’m a bit like, "Don’t look at me" and James is so immediately in it and doing it. It was like, “Oh we’re doing this?” You had to lose your inhibitions. You had to be willing to try anything.

MCAVOY: There’s a little bit of film acting where it’s like, “Save it for the camera, save it for the take”... People don’t even care sometimes if you’re saying the lines in the script as long as something truthful got captured on camera, something vital and alive and full of energy... But this is so detailed and so dense... you couldn’t just save it for the camera. You couldn’t just save it for the day and hope a better truth would come out because maybe a truth comes out in the first five seconds and then you realize you have 20 minutes of this and you need to make every minute work. If one minute doesn’t work... the audience will check out. It felt like we were getting to use our craft rather than just being little vehicles for honesty and truth.

AP: James, is doing a project like this about the emotional toll of the pandemic coming from the same place as your impulse to raise money for PPE?

MCAVOY: No, absolutely not. It’s just completely selfish and personal... Sometimes it’s just as simple as, “My God, the writing is compelling enough that all I need to do is look into the camera and talk to you for 10 minutes and it’s enough.” There’s something so pure about that. It’s like when you’re in the pub or your pal’s telling you a story or you’re having a conversation with a mate or your missus or your son or whoever. When the conversation is that compelling and that exciting, hours go by, days go by, weeks go by. If we can do that in writing and filming and acting, then that is really, really special because that’s real connection. This felt like it had the potential to be that.

AP: Sharon, you excel in awkward relationship truths in works like this and “Catastrophe.” Why are you drawn to that?

HORGAN: It’s what I find interesting to write and it’s what I find interesting to perform. When you’re writing about relationships, the things that are easiest to write are the ones that are dysfunctional because it’s funny or interesting. I don’t have a huge amount of interest in just having sweet stories.

MCAVOY: Generally when we’re happy, we kind of understand why we’re happy. We don’t really understand why we’re a mess, that’s why we do years and years and years and years of therapy. That’s what drama is for, that’s what comedy is for, that’s what any kind of art is for — to help us look at ourselves and understand why we’re such a (expletive) mess.

AP: Did you find yourselves turning to art over the past year for comfort or catharsis?

HORGAN: I watched an awful lot of true crime. That’s it really... When bad things are happening you kind of turn to see something worse happening to someone else.

MCAVOY: I actually started playing online video games with four of my pals. A bunch of 40-something males and here we are playing computer games.

HORGAN: Violent?

MCAVOY: Mainly the violence happens to us though... It’ll be like kids from far-flung countries just kicking the (expletive) out of us. Every second or third night we’re chatting about life, love and everything in a way that we’ve never done and more regularly than we’ve ever done.

HORGAN: Whilst holding guns?

MCAVOY: Whilst holding control pads, pretending to be good at games whilst getting our (expletive) handed to us by foreign children.

—-

Follow AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ldbahr

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

385K+
Followers
97K+
Post
195M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Daldry
Person
Dennis Kelly
Person
Sharon Horgan
Person
James Mcavoy
Person
Virginia Woolf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Guns#Camera#Q A#North American#The Associated Press#Ap#Ppe#Mca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Moviesmxdwn.com

Netflix Releases Dates for Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘Don’t Look Up,’ Jane Campion’s ‘The Power of the Dog,’ and More

Netflix has announced release dates for its entire fall and winter seasons, with Adam McKay’s dark comedy Don’t Look Up headlining the list of buzz-worthy titles. It stars Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, and Jonah Hill, among other big names. Jane Campion’s drama The Power...
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Review: Lockdown drama ‘Together’ with James McAvoy keeps you locked in

The pandemic has been the setting for several films already — from Doug Liman’s high-profile thriller “Locked Down” starring Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor to the low-budget romance “Love in Dangerous Times” from Houston’s Jon Garcia — and, as the world still wrestles with the virus, we’ll no doubt get many more.
Public HealthPatriot Ledger

James McAvoy, Sharon Horgan ride out pandemic lockdown in comedy 'Together'

This week filmgoers are being asked to reflect on COVID-19 by joining “Together.” It’s debatable whether you’ll want to accept this invitation, given it’s basically 90 minutes of two insufferable “lovers” trading barbaric barbs for our alleged benefit. That the didactic duo is portrayed by actors as instantly appealing as...
MoviesCollider

James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan on ‘Together,’ Dennis Kelly’s Fantastic Script, and Filming 13-Minute Takes

With Academy Award-nominated director Stephen Daldry’s Together opening in select theaters this weekend, I recently spoke to James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan about making the dramedy. If you haven’t seen the trailer, the film takes place in London and follows two romantic partners that are forced to rethink their relationship when they're quarantined together in lockdown along with their 10-year-old son (Samuel Logan). The fantastic script was written by Tony-, Emmy- and Olivier Award-winner Dennis Kelly and brilliantly captures what so many of us are feeling about the current state of the world.
MoviesGreenville Herald-Banner

REEL REVIEWS: Horror uplifted by artistry in slasher sequel

Following the previous 1998 film in the series, the iconic ghostly slasher thriller returns. The fourth “Candyman” movie follows the original concept with eerie Daniel Robitaille “The Candyman” (Daniel Dodd, who created the role in the 1992 movie) utilizing his hook to make quick work of slicing and dicing anyone who summons him.
Video Gamesspoilertv.com

Twelve Minutes - Interactive Thriller Starring James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley & Willem Dafoe - Let's Play

We love it when games come out that are so close to a TV show or movie we have to play them. TWELVE MINUTES is a real-time top-down interactive thriller with an accessible click and drag interface. Featuring James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley, and Willem Dafoe. ... TWELVE MINUTES blends the dream-like tension of THE SHINING with the claustrophobia of REAR WINDOW and the fragmented structure of MEMENTO.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Art Biopic ‘The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain’ Features Taika Waititi, Olivia Colman & Nick Cave Cameos

The British film “The Electric Life of Louis Wain” will be heading to the Toronto International Film Festival to make its premiere soon. Directed by Will Shape (Channel 4’s “Flowers” series), the film stars Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Intimidation Game“) as the titular Victorian-era artist, known for his eccentric obsession with drawing strange-looking cats.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Judith Light Joins Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes in Searchlight’s ‘The Menu’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Judith Light has joined the packed cast of Searchlight Pictures’ dark comedy “The Menu.” The two-time Tony winner will star alongside the previously announced Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes in the film, as well as Hong Chau (“Downsizing”), Nicholas Hoult (“The Favourite”), John Leguizamo (“Ghetto Klown”) and Janet McTeer (“Ozark”). “Succession” and “Entourage” helmer Mark Mylod is directing the project, which follows a young couple who travels to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu — and some shocking surprises. Will Tracy (“Succession”) and Seth Reiss (“Late Night with Seth Meyers”) wrote the...
Public HealthPosted by
CultureMap Austin

COVID-set film Together revels in hostile quarantine relationship

There have already been a number of movies that have dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic in one way or another, from the of-the-moment documentary Totally Under Control to lighter fare like the Anne Hathaway-Chiwetel Ejiofor heist rom-com Locked Down. It’s unclear how much of an appetite moviegoers have for stories about an awful thing that not only happened to everyone, but is still actively going on, but creativity can sometimes be at its best when things are worst.
MoviesPopculture

Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill Making Netflix Movie Together

Eddie Murphy is returning to Netflix with a new comedy co-starring The Wolf of Wall Street star Jonah Hill. The project, which still does not have a title, will be directed by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, who also worked with Murphy on Coming 2 America. Murphy also starred in the acclaimed Netflix biopic Dolemite is My Name in 2019 and is working on Beverly Hills Cop 4 for the streamer.
Moviesmxdwn.com

Trailer for Princess Diana Biopic ‘Spencer’ Starring Kristen Stewart Released

As the children’s choir rendition of Lou Reed’s ‘Perfect Day’ blasts throughs the speakers of your laptop, phone or tv screen, you’re instantly transported into the ultimately tragic life of the late Diana Spencer, Princess of Wales, affectionately known as Princess Diana. Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín gained global recognition for directing the 2016 biopic Jackie, which won Natalie Portman her second Oscar for playing Jackie Kennedy.
Moviesbookriot.com

Every Bookish Movie Coming to Netflix in Fall 2021

Sometimes I prefer to watch a book, you know? Last week, Netflix announced their fall lineup of original movies; these are the ones based on books. Worth, Directed by Sara Colangelo (September 3) Michael Keaton plays Ken Feinberg, the man in charge of the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund, in this...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...

Comments / 0

Community Policy