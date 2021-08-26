Cancel
This prefab home expansion in Ecuador enjoys gorgeous views

By Katherine Gallagher
Inhabitat.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe province of Pichincha in the northern Sierra region of Ecuador wraps around the slopes of a dormant stratovolcano. Although its capital and largest city is Quito, one of the most visited destinations in the entire country, Pichincha also boasts some spectacularly secluded forested landscapes in the highland areas of the Andes Mountains. It was here that architects at RAMA Estudio were tasked with a modular home expansion for a largely nomadic family that decided to stay put in their home during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

