3867 Mill Mount Ct, Powhatan, VA 23139

Plenty of privacy while still enjoying the perks of living in a neighborhood (with a private lake)! The living room has a gas fireplace, surrounded by windows and has an attached sun room. The kitchen has granite counter tops, gas stove, pantry, SS appliances, & a breakfast nook. 1st floor master bedroom w/ vaulted ceiling has a large walk in closet & master bathroom with dual vanities, jetted tub & walk in shower. The laundry room & half bath are also located on the 1st floor. Upstairs you will find a small loft area, 2 bdrms & a full bathroom w/ double sink. There is also another bdrm/bonus room located above the 2 car, side entry garage & has it's own full bathroom and walk in closet. Outside is an in-ground salt water pool w/a tanning ledge (perfect for little ones) and a slide! The backyard is fenced in with a pool shed and attached bar. The shed also has roughed in plumbing, sink and toilet just waiting to be completed. Additional features include one new heat pump (with gas back up heat), new tankless water heater, 2 wells, a house water filtration system and Comcast high speed internet. If you ever want to add another bedroom, this home includes a 5 bedroom septic system.