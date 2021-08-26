Cancel
Teenage girl hit and killed by train crossing through Galesburg

A 15-year-old girl died after being hit by a train passing through Galesburg Wednesday evening, August 25.

Police said the train hit the teen, identified as Katie J. Ackerson, in the railroad crossing at North Whitesboro Street near Hancock Street. Her body was found in a nearby drainage ditch.

Investigators found that Ackerson had walked around lowered railroad gates after a train went through the crossing, according to a statement from the City of Galesburg.  She was hit by a second train as she walked onto the tracks. This was around 6:30 p.m.

"We are all saddened by this horrific tragedy", stated Chief Russell Idle. "There are no words that can express the sympathy of this community to the parents and family of this young person who was taken from us way too soon."

