Fire destroys soup kitchen in Glen Cove, donations needed

News 12 Long Island has learned a fire gutted a soup kitchen in Glen Cove Tuesday morning.

The fire destroyed 23 refrigerators and freezers full of meat and produce and thousands of pounds of dry goods.

"It's definitely going to hurt big," said Carol Harper, who is one of hundreds of people the soup kitchen distributes food to on a weekly basis.

"Now that this happened, I don't know how long that's going to take for them to find a different location," she added.

Fire officials think the fire started on the side of the building, based on the extensive damage found in that area.

Food pantry board members are looking for a new home, but they're also looking for donations.

"We are trying to put together some emergency food distribution for our family members as soon as we possibly can. We are accepting any and all donations to help us do that," said Christine Rice, chairwoman of the North Shore Soup Kitchen.

Rice said they are having no luck finding a new spot to collect food yet, but said since the fire Tuesday, the soup kitchen has received more than $10,000 in donations.

"We have had enormous community support, lots of people reaching out to trying help us. So, we're looking forward to coming back stronger than ever," she said.

To donate to the North Shore Soup Kitchen click here .