Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Facebook Messenger after a decade: Birthday to switch

By Chris Burns
Posted by 
SlashGear
SlashGear
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rO60G_0bdiekZj00

The system known as Facebook Messenger has now been around for 10 years. The folks behind the Messenger app and “Messaging Products” at Facebook reminded the world this week that the behind-the-scenes sending of text and media has been available to the public for a full decade this week – it’s a birthday! As such, the company is using the opportunity to launch some new features and attempt to keep all of your family members in the fold.

New Messenger features

Messenger launched a new Facebook Pay (putting your money where your Facebook is) feature called Birthday Cash. This system appears when you have a Facebook Pay account and you see a birthday post in your Facebook News Feed or on a friend’s profile. Basically it makes it very simple to put cash into Facebook to, in turn, send to a friend. The connection to Messenger is in the notification – you’ll get that there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LE7bv_0bdiekZj00

There’s also a new Birthday chat theme in Facebook Messenger now, with a “specially curated Messenger is 10! sticker pack.”. Images above come from that pack. There’s a new Birthday Balloon 360 background this week and a new Birthday AR effect available. And a new birthday song Soundmoji, and a new Message Effect in Messenger. So, assuming you’re celebrating a birthday in Messenger in the near future, you’ve got options.

Facebook is also launching a new feature called “Poll Games” on Messenger. To play said game, open a group chat, tap Polls, and select the “Most likely to” tab to pick a question. It will be fun for the whole group – or they’ll hate it – either way, it’s there!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06J0cN_0bdiekZj00

Now is a good a time as any to switch

After a decade of Facebook Messenger, if you’re stil using the chat app and trusting Facebook with your info and media, you’re probably stuck. Chances are you have family members and/or friends that only use this service and switching to something else seems like too big a chore.

If by any chance you’re ready to make the move to a different chat app with effectively the same features but more promise of privacy, take a peek at Telegram. This is not a paid promotion or any sort of junk like that – Telegram is just the app I personally use and trust for communicating with family members and friends outside of text and SMS – it’s good stuff.

Comments / 0

SlashGear

SlashGear

26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facebook News Feed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
Related
Internetmakeuseof.com

4 Useful Facebook Messenger Features You Probably Didn't Know Existed

If you’ve been using the Facebook Messenger app for long, chances are you’ve found the app to be quite boring, existing only as a messaging extension for the “real” Facebook app. Facebook has been working hard to make the Messenger app a true standalone app through the addition of features....
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

How to Show Receipts From Photos and Gmail in Google Pay

Connecting your credit or debit card to Google Pay makes it easy to track your payments in the app. But what about payments you don’t make with those cards? There’s a clever solution for tracking physical receipts too using Google Photos and Gmail. Google Pay doesn’t let you manually enter...
Internetlatesthackingnews.com

Facebook Launches End-to-End Encryption On Messenger Voice And Video Calls

Facebook has finally launched the much-awaited end-to-end encryption on voice and video calls for Messenger users. Alongside this update, Messenger users also get more timers for disappearing messages, even in encrypted chats. Messenger Calls End-to-End Encryption. In a recent post, Ruth Kricheli, Director of Product Management, Facebook Messenger, has shed...
Internetmakeuseof.com

Are Facebook Messenger Secret Conversations Really Secure?

You're having a private conversation with someone and you trust them to keep the details of your chat private. But somehow, the information you shared in the conversation comes out in the open. Your private conversation wasn't so private after all. That's the concern many people have when using the...
TechnologyNew York Post

Facebook has held a ‘durable monopoly’ for a decade, FTC says in amended suit

Facebook has held a monopoly over personal social networking for the past decade, according to a beefed-up antitrust suit by the Federal Trade Commission filed Thursday. The FTC’s amended suit, which comes two months after a federal judge dismissed an earlier version, seeks to force Facebook to restructure or sell off assets including Instagram and WhatsApp that it says help the company squash competition.
InternetPocket-lint.com

Forget Messenger: Facebook might add video calls back to its main app

(Pocket-lint) - About 10 years ago, Facebook launched a dedicated Messenger app. A few years later, it officially removed messaging and voice and video calls from its main app. Now, Bloomberg said Facebook is considering adding voice and video calls back to its main app in several countries, including the US.
Cell PhonesInternational Business Times

How To Auto Reply On Facebook Messenger? This Automation App Is The Answer

Social media has helped small and startup businesses grow exponentially through marketing. Facebook is one of the best online platforms to reach out to past, existing and potential customers. It’s very easy to connect with your audience once you are able to fully utilize Facebook's features, including Facebook Messenger. From...
Photographykomando.com

7 ways to privately share your photos

Most of us head to social media when we want to share photos with friends and family. It’s super convenient since, with a click of a button, you’ve shown everyone your pictures. At any rate, it’s much easier than setting up group chats or, worse, sending pictures through email. When...
Retailmartechseries.com

Talkpush Releases the First Recruitment Chatbot for Instagram

Talkpush released the first ever recruitment chatbots that lets candidates search and apply for jobs without leaving Instagram. Talkpush, the leader in high volume recruitment automation, announced today it has released the first recruitment conversational AI for Instagram. Talkpush was able to deliver the same capabilities it has on other messaging platforms, such as Messenger and WhatsApp, including Natural Language Processing (NLP) to understand and answer candidate questions, carrousels to let them explore career options, audio and video pre-screening question to qualify them for a specific position.
Internet9to5Mac

People will need to update their birthday info to keep using Instagram, Facebook says

To create “safer, more private experiences for young people,” Facebook said today that it will need people to update their birthday information to keep using Instagram. It’s been a while since Facebook started its plans to create an Instagram for kids under 13. While this “new experience” hasn’t become a reality, the company is creating safety tools to ensure Instagram provides “the right experiences to the right age group.”
Cell PhonesMac Observer

Developer Describes “Kafkaesque” App Store Review

We’ve heard plenty of developers talk about the problems with Apple’s App Store review process. Most recently, one developer experienced being in what she described as a Kafkaesque universe as she tried to get a simple bug update approved. Through a series of tweets, the CEO of coding app Hopscotch outlines the latest fiasco.
Internettechviral.net

How to Use Soundmojis on Facebook Messenger

If you are someone who tends to use stickers and GIFs a lot while chatting with someone in Facebook Messenger, you would love the new feature. Recently, Facebook introduced a new feature to its Messenger app that’s known as ‘Soundmojis.’. SoundMoji is basically a set of emojis with sounds. We...
Cell PhonesCNET

Moving from Android to iPhone reveals my friends' true feelings

My decision to swap to an iPhone earlier this summer wasn't supposed to matter very much. Android phones are great, and for years I've been using the many non-iOS services that exist for texting and video-chatting my friends and family. I barely even think about what kind of phone other people use when I want to text them, I just use whichever service seems easiest for them, whether it's WhatsApp, Signal, Instagram or other. If nothing else, while standard texting is antiquated, it still works most of the time.
Charlotte County, FLsnntv.com

Dozens of animals adopted after Facebook plea

CHARLOTTE COUNTY (SNN-TV) - Some good news from the animal shelter that was overwhelmed last week and begging for fosters. The volunteers at Suncoast Humane Society tell us that more than 30 animals were adopted in less than two weeks!. Below are some of the wonderful families that grew by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy