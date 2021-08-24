Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

R.E.M. Announces 25th Anniversary Edition Of ‘New Adventures In Hi-Fi’

By Music News
wvli927.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing on October 29th is the 25th anniversary reissue of R.E.M.‘s 1996 New Adventures In Hi-Fi set. The new edition is available for pre-order and features a bonus-filled double-CD/Blu-ray “Deluxe Edition” offering the newly remastered album, 13 B-sides and rarities, a never-before-released 64-minute outdoor projection film (shown on buildings across five cities in 1996 to promote the album’s original release), and a previously unreleased 30-minute EPK.

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Mills
Person
Thom Yorke
Person
Michael Stipe
Person
Patti Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Edition#Music Video#New Adventures In Hi Fi#R E M Announces#Epk#Scott Litt R E M Disc#Live Atlanta#Ga 11 18 1995#Live Houston#Live Acoustic Seattle#Wa 4 19 1996#Ga 10 4 1995
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicudiscovermusic.com

R.E.M.’s ‘New Adventures In Hi-Fi’ To Celebrate 25 Years With Deluxe Reissue

Craft Recordings proudly celebrates the 25th anniversary of R.E.M.’s tenth studio album, New Adventures in Hi-Fi, with a special reissue set for release on October 29. The bonus-filled 2-CD/1-Blu-ray Deluxe Edition offers a trove of audio-visual content, including the newly remastered album, 13 B-sides and rarities, a never-before-released 64-minute outdoor projection film (shown on buildings across five cities in 1996 to promote the album’s original release), and a previously unreleased 30-minute EPK.
Musicthis song is sick

Listen to ZHU’s 3 New Remixes for Pokemon’s 25th Anniversary

After releasing an exclusive EP of original music titled The Red EP, Pokémon has now tapped ZHU to remix each one of those tracks. ZHU’s new renditions of the The Red EP were released this passed weekend via The Blue EP, which is all part of a massive campaign from Pokémon to celebrate their 25th anniversary. The release as a whole features three remixes of Mabel, Cyn, and Vince Staples, respectively.
Musicpower106.com

Outkast Celebrates 25th Anniversary With Deluxe Edition of ‘ATLiens’

André 3000 and Big Boi are back and they are commemorating 25 years of their ‘ATLiens’ release with a special deluxe edition. The 25th-anniversary album will feature the original songs included in the 1996 release along with 14 previously unreleased instrumental tracks. Fans will also be able to get their hands on a limited edition 4LP 12” vinyl, which will also include but album and instrumentals.
MusicRegister Citizen

Pearl Jam Drop New Digital Mixes of 'Ten,' 'No Code' for 30th, 25th Anniversaries

Pearl Jam have released newly remixed digital-only versions of Ten and No Code to celebrate the albums’ 30th and 25th anniversaries, respectively. Ten and No Code were released exactly five years apart, with the former dropping August 27th, 1991 and the latter arriving August 27th, 1996. The new mixes for both albums — done in Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 — were handled by producer/sound engineer Josh Evans, who began working with Pearl Jam on their 2006 self-titled record and produced their most recent effort, 2020’s Gigaton.
CelebritiesBillboard

New Aaliyah Merch Celebrates 25th Anniversary of 'One in a Million' Album

A week after Aaliyah's multiplatinum sophomore album One in a Million finally arrived on streaming services, Blackground Records released a limited-edition merch collection to commemorate the album's 25th anniversary. The set, which was released Thursday (Aug. 26), includes baseball jersey, hoodies, sweats and more items that mirror the Princess of...
MusicAmadhia

The Best Reissues on Bandcamp: July/August 2021

We pick out some of the most crucial reissues and retrospectives recently dropped on Bandcamp, and look at the historic tales behind them. From Americana to Latin Jazz, Brooklyn indie to Paraguayan flower power-pop, here are the latest batch of best new oldies. Leo Acosta. . 00:10 / 00:58. Leobardo...
Musicloudersound.com

Dream Theater announce UK tour dates for April

US prog metallers Dream Theater have announced their European touring plans for 2022, which include three UK arena shows in April. The band will play Belfast, Newcastle and London as part of a wider tour that starts a the Belfast SSE Arena on Wednesday April 20 and runs through to Istanbul in Turkey on June 1.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Quake gets a surprise enhanced edition for 25th anniversary, out now

Seminal FPS Quake has been given a spruced-up and enhanced re-release to celebrate the series’ 25th anniversary. Publisher Bethesda revealed the announcement at, aptly, this year’s Quakecon event. The shooter has of course been given a good going over to make sure it works on modern consoles. There’s up to 4K resolution and widescreen support, enhanced models, dynamic lighting, depth of field and more.
CelebritiesSoompi

Watch: Lee Hi Announces Release Of New Studio Album With Intro Teaser

On August 24 at midnight KST, AOMG released an intro teaser video for “4 ONLY,” the title of Lee Hi’s upcoming third studio album. Lee Hi has released two studio albums in the past, “First Love” in 2013 and “Seoulite” in 2016, both under her former label YG Entertainment. This will be Lee Hi’s first studio album to be released since she joined her new label, AOMG, in July 2020. Since joining AOMG, she has released two singles: “HOLO” and “For You” (feat. Crush), both in 2020.
Video GamesTrendHunter.com

Anniversary Sci-Fi Gamer Consoles

The Halo Infinite Limited Edition Xbox Series X video game console has been unveiled by the brand in celebration of the namesake science fiction gaming franchise's 20th anniversary. The console is constructed with a customized exterior that is covered with a dark metallic paneling along with accents of iridium gold to call to mind armor from the game series. The upper section of the console is covered with a star-inspired pattern to mimic the night sky as it would appear from the surface of Zeta Halo.
Musicwhathifi.com

Aussie hi-fi rooms: A music haven for digital and vinyl

Here’s a fine-looking stereo installation in Western Australia which has been comprehensively upgraded by Frank Prowse Hi-Fi in Perth from an original CD-based system to add vinyl replay – but which also evolved in the process to add Roon-controlled digital streaming. Sound+Image mag feature. This feature originally appeared in Sound+Image...
Musicuncrazed.com

Johnny Marr Shares A Short Teaser Showcasing New Music

Johnny Marr has released a short teaser of new music, hinting that new material is on the way soon. The former Smiths guitarist last studio album release was in 2018 with ‘Call Me The Comet‘, since then fans have been eagerly waiting for his next album. And they may not...
MusicPopMatters

‘Ten’ at 30: How Pearl Jam’s Iconic Debut Became a Massive Hit

Pearl Jam were the right band at the right time, or, rather, one of several right bands at the right time. By the summer of 1991, North American audiences were starting to get tired of the dominant rock/hair metal of the 1980s. Van Halen, who were never really a hair metal band, started the summer off with “Poundcake”, the lead single from their album For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge. That track has some kick, particularly with Eddie Van Halen occasionally playing his guitar with a power drill. However, its music video, featuring numerous scantily clad women and the band performing on a stage with thousands of bright lights in an otherwise empty space, definitely feels like a relic of the hair metal era.
InternetAmadhia

The Best Experimental Music on Bandcamp: August 2021

All kinds of experimental music can be found on Bandcamp: free jazz, avant-rock, dense noise, outer-limits electronics, deconstructed folk, abstract spoken word, and so much more. If an artist is trying something new with an established form or inventing a new one completely, there’s a good chance they’re doing it on Bandcamp. Each month, Marc Masters picks some of the best releases from across this wide, exploratory spectrum. August’s selection includes damaged noise-rock, twisted culture jamming, guitar snippets stretched into long drones, and vocal improvisations infused with the traditions of a lost homeland.

Comments / 0

Community Policy