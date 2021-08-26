Gov. Pritzker Issues New Mask Mandate For Indoor Settings Throughout State Of Illinois

Illinois officials announced additional COVID-19 mitigations Thursday, citing a surge in hospitalizations that has led intensive care unit beds to "run out" across the state. "The ICU beds have run out, particularly in southern Illinois, and parts of central Illinois, where the vaccination rates are the lowest," Illinois Department of Public Health Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Thursday. "In Region Five, southern Illinois, the least vaccinated region of the state, there was only one ICU bed available on Tuesday."