Illinois State

Gov. Pritzker Issues New Mask Mandate For Indoor Settings Throughout State Of Illinois

RiverBender.com
 4 days ago
CHICAGO - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker today announced a new mask mandate in all indoor settings. This was Pritzker's statement: "To slow the spread of the highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant, all Illinois residents over the age of two will be required to wear a mask in all indoor settings, effective Monday, August 30. The requirement is applicable to both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents statewide. Countless studies have demonstrated the efficacy of masks at preventing the sprea Continue Reading

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

Illinois StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Illinois With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 37.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 26. More than 626,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 45.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending August 26. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
Illinois StatePosted by
NBC Chicago

Here Are the Illinois Regions Hardest Hit by COVID Hospitalization Surges

Illinois officials announced additional COVID-19 mitigations Thursday, citing a surge in hospitalizations that has led intensive care unit beds to "run out" across the state. "The ICU beds have run out, particularly in southern Illinois, and parts of central Illinois, where the vaccination rates are the lowest," Illinois Department of Public Health Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Thursday. "In Region Five, southern Illinois, the least vaccinated region of the state, there was only one ICU bed available on Tuesday."
Coles County, ILJournal Gazette and Times Courier

Watch now: Coles County reacts to new mask, vaccine requirements

Those who work with students ranging from preschoolers and kindergartners to graduate and non-traditional students have begun assessing sweeping new statewide COVID-19 vaccination requirements in the education field. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday that COVID-19 vaccinations will be required for all preschool-12th grade teachers and staff and for all higher...
Illinois StatePosted by
QuadCities.com

BREAKING: Illinois Has ‘Greater Mitigations’ Coming Due To Covid-19, Gov. Pritzker Says

BREAKING NEWS: Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said today “greater mitigations” are coming if covid-19 numbers continue to spike massively in the state. Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 4,451 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 40 related deaths Wednesday, that news following the state hitting its highest one-day total in covid cases since late January and its highest week for infections in months last week.
Illinois StateMyStateline.com

Why do I have to wear a mask in Illinois if I am vaccinated?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford business owners say it feels a bit like history repeating itself as Gov. JB Pritzker on Thursday ordered all residents over the age of 2 to resume wearing masks in indoor public spaces. Pritzker says masking is necessary to prevent the spread of the more...

