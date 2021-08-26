Gov. Pritzker Issues New Mask Mandate For Indoor Settings Throughout State Of Illinois
CHICAGO - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker today announced a new mask mandate in all indoor settings. This was Pritzker's statement: "To slow the spread of the highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant, all Illinois residents over the age of two will be required to wear a mask in all indoor settings, effective Monday, August 30. The requirement is applicable to both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents statewide. Countless studies have demonstrated the efficacy of masks at preventing the sprea Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com
Comments / 0