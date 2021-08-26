Disney princess songs reimagined in new TV special

Warm up those vocals chords! There’s a new Disney Princess music special and you’ll want to sing along!

On Friday, Aug. 27, Disney Channel and Disney+ will air “Disney Princesses Remixed – An Ultimate Princess Celebration.”

The 30-minute special will celebrate Disney princesses with reimagined versions of their famous songs.

During the special, Grammy winner and “Cinderella” actress Brandy will debut her music video for “Starting Now,” a single that inspires courage and kindness and is an anthem for the year-long “Ultimate Princess Celebration.” Get a first look at the music video above and see more exclusive images from the video below.

Eric Mccandless/Disney - PHOTO: Brandy will also debut her music video for "Starting Now." BRANDY

Eric Mccandless/Disney - PHOTO: Brandy will also debut her music video for "Starting Now." BRANDY

Eric Mccandless/Disney - PHOTO: Brandy will also debut her music video for "Starting Now." BRANDY

Eric Mccandless/Disney - PHOTO: Brandy will also debut her music video for "Starting Now." BRANDY

Other stars performing include "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" star Julie Lester, "Secrets of Sulphur Springs" star Izabela Rose, "Sydney to the Max" star Ruth Righi and "Under Wraps" star Sophia Hammons.

The Disney stars will perform pop, R&B and rock versions of popular songs from “Frozen 2,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Little Mermaid” and more.

The special airs on the Disney Channel and Disney+ at 7:30 p.m. ET.