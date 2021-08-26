Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Disney princess songs reimagined in new TV special

By GMA Team
Posted by 
GMA
GMA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ABH4l_0bdhyqL200

Warm up those vocals chords! There’s a new Disney Princess music special and you’ll want to sing along!

On Friday, Aug. 27, Disney Channel and Disney+ will air “Disney Princesses Remixed – An Ultimate Princess Celebration.”

MORE: 'Call a Princess' during Disney's first World Princess Week

The 30-minute special will celebrate Disney princesses with reimagined versions of their famous songs.

During the special, Grammy winner and “Cinderella” actress Brandy will debut her music video for “Starting Now,” a single that inspires courage and kindness and is an anthem for the year-long “Ultimate Princess Celebration.” Get a first look at the music video above and see more exclusive images from the video below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eppuz_0bdhyqL200
Eric Mccandless/Disney - PHOTO: Brandy will also debut her music video for "Starting Now." BRANDY
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18x8nq_0bdhyqL200
Eric Mccandless/Disney - PHOTO: Brandy will also debut her music video for "Starting Now." BRANDY
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CUbhO_0bdhyqL200
Eric Mccandless/Disney - PHOTO: Brandy will also debut her music video for "Starting Now." BRANDY
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dQH87_0bdhyqL200
Eric Mccandless/Disney - PHOTO: Brandy will also debut her music video for "Starting Now." BRANDY
MORE: You can now browse the Disney Ultimate Princess Castle on Zillow

Other stars performing include "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" star Julie Lester, "Secrets of Sulphur Springs" star Izabela Rose, "Sydney to the Max" star Ruth Righi and "Under Wraps" star Sophia Hammons.

The Disney stars will perform pop, R&B and rock versions of popular songs from “Frozen 2,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Little Mermaid” and more.

The special airs on the Disney Channel and Disney+ at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Comments / 0

GMA

GMA

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruth Righi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Princess#Disney World#Music Video#Iamizabelarose#Righiruth#Shopdisney#Zillow#The Disney Channel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Sydney
Related
NFLdisneydining.com

New Special “50 Years of Walt Disney World” to Air on ABC

36 more days to go Walt Disney World fans! It’s hard to believe we are finally almost to October 1, 2021, when Disney celebrates 50 years of magic making. “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” will be filling the Parks with new experiences like Magic Kingdom’s “Disney Enchantment“, EPCOT’s “Harmonious“, Disney’s Fab 50 special golden sculptures spread throughout Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure attraction at EPCOT, and much more! While we impatiently await the arrival of the big day, Disney has announced a new special – and no, this one is not the usual Christmas special you’re used to! Disney will be celebrating its 50th Anniversary with a debut on ABC of a special show called, “The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World.” Check out the details below!
Designers & Collectionsallears.net

New Disney Princess Collection Debuts and QUICKLY Sells Out!

The Disney Princesses are absolutely iconic. And they’re a big part of the Disney parks! You can eat at their restaurants, go on their rides, or even see them in person. Disney Princess merchandise is great to run around the theme parks with, and we recently found out about a collab between the princesses and Stoney Clover. Well, the time has finally come, Stoney Clover’s Disney Princess Collection is now available online!
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Is Adding 15 New Movies And TV Series This Week

Disney Plus is adding 15 new titles across its final two hauls of August. The Mouse House’s streaming service has a ton of original TV content on its way the week beginning August 25th, as well as a handful of new movies debuting on Friday. Check out the full itemized list of everything that’s coming to the platform this Wednesday and Friday below and then scroll down for further info.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

New On Disney+ For September: Daily Schedule Of Movies, TV & Originals

The Disney+ schedule for September 2021 is packed with programming from the Disney mothership, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more. The streamer will debut Doogie Kamealoha, a modern-day reimagining of the classic series Doogie Howser, M.D., on September 8. Also on offer are new episodes of Marvel’s What If…?, the series premiere of Star Wars: Visions and a lot of Chip ‘n’ Dale for the kids. See below for the full Disney+ schedule for September. September 1 Alaska Animal Rescue, season 2 Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog, season 1, Tall End Of Trauma Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog, season 1, Hijacked...
LifestyleInside the Magic

Disney Is Launching a Limited-Time Disney Princess Hotline

ShopDisney is gearing up to launch a special Disney Princess Hotline that will connect you to some of your favorite Disney Princesses!. Disney is hosting the Ultimate Princess Celebration. This special event has brought more Disney Princess fun to Disney Parks around the world. Now, even shopDisney is getting in on the princess-themed fun, by launching a special hotline that will connect you to some of your favorite Disney Princesses. Here are the details from the Disney Parks Blog who stated:
TV & Videosramascreen.com

New Clip From “DISNEY GALLERY: THE MANDALORIAN” Special Episode

Tags: Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, The Mandalorian. In last year’s Season 2 finale of “Star Wars: The Mandalorian,” the appearance of a young Luke Skywalker was one of the biggest reveals and best-kept secrets of the acclaimed show thus far. The story of the cutting-edge technology used to bring Luke back is the subject of a special extra episode of “Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian.”
MoviesEW.com

Disney reveals new Splash Mountain revamp details with Princess and the Frog storyline

Disney Parks revealed new art and story details for the Splash Mountain ride rehab. The revamped versions' plot will pick up where The Princess and the Frog movie left off. Disney is one hop closer to re-theming its beloved Splash Mountain ride to the classic 2009 animated movie The Princess and the Frog — the plot for which will continue when the reimagined attraction opens at both Disneyland and Disney World in the future.
Shoppingallears.net

PHOTOS: There’s a NEW Line of Princess Merch in Disney World!

It’s almost time for World Princess Week! Starting August 23rd, expect a LOT of new Disney Princess merch and treats!. Today, we saw some new Disney Princess merch that’s here just in time for the big week!. At the Legends of Hollywood store in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, we spotted a...
Lifestyleclick orlando

Disney announces ultimate princess celebration, sweet treats and new additions

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Walt Disney Company announced the first-ever World Princess Week. The special event celebrates the courage and kindness exemplified by Disney Princess heroes and aims to inspire fans around the world to display the same attributes in their daily lives. [TRENDING: Can you mix-and-match COVID-19 shots? |...
SocietyWPRI

Disney celebrates World Princess Week

Learn why Disney is debuting a new series: The Courage & Kindness Club – a magical interview to promote diversity & independence for World Princess Week. Parenting Expert Joyce Brewer explains how a fun-filled campaign with Disney princess characters hopes to inspire a million acts of kindness. Rhode Show Content...
MusicPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Disney launches ‘Princess Week’ and remix music special: How to watch and stream for free

A new take on iconic Disney princess songs is coming to TV this week in honor of World Princess Week. “Disney Princess Remixed: An Ultimate Princess Celebration” will stream on Disney+ and air on the Disney Channel. The special airs on the Disney Channel on Friday, Aug. 27, at 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 PT). You can also watch the show on FuboTV and Sling or stream it on Disney+ the same day.
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

Review: Disney World’s New Princess Cupcake Represents TWO Characters in One Dessert!

Disney Princess fans — it is YOUR week to shine!. Today marks the first day of World Princess Week, and Disney World is celebrating in a bunch of different ways! There is new merchandise, Princess-themed treats, and even a special playground dedicated to Tiana in EPCOT. But today, we’re trying out a NEW cupcake in Disney World based on the Frozen franchise!
New Orleans, LAPosted by
TravelNoire

Disney Celebrates New Princess Tiana Attraction With Visit To NOLA's Dooky Chase's

If you didn’t know, Disney’s ‘The Princess and the Frog’ was inspired by iconic matriarch and chef, the late Leah Chase, of Dooky Chase’s in New Orleans. As Walt Disney World kicks off its annual World Princess Week, and in preparation of the new Princess and the Frog attraction coming to both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, some of the Disney team took a trip to New Orleans to sit down with Mrs. Chase’s daughter— Stella Chase Reese— to discuss the impact of Princess Tiana.
Lifestyleallears.net

Disney World is Getting a 50th Anniversary TV Special!

We’re just weeks away from Disney World’s 50th Anniversary, and the parks and resorts are getting prepared for the big celebration!. We’re expecting new entertainment, new fireworks, special merchandise, and so much more throughout the 18 months of excitement. And now, there’s a new way to kick off the celebration — with Disney World’s own TV special!

Comments / 0

Community Policy