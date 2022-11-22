Get to Know Todd Chrisley and His Quirky Southern Clan of 5 Children and Wife, Julie

Faye Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley

Reality TV star Todd Chrisley, 53, is watching his real estate and reality TV life crumble around him after convictions and sentencing on bank fraud and tax evasion charges in 2022.

The (formerly) self-made millionaire who earned his fortune in real estate and shared his outrageous life story—and that of his quirky Southern clan—on USA Network’s Chrisley Knows Best. The future of his reality empire is

Since Chrisley Knows Best began airing on April 2, 2019, Todd has been through some tough times—problems with income taxes and his oldest two children—and some great times, and it is all laid bare before viewers to see.

Todd and Julie were found guilty in June of tax fraud for conspiring to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans and attempting to defraud the Internal Revenue Service. In November 2022, Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison with three years of supervised release. Julie will serve seven years in prison and three years of supervised release. Their accountant, Peter Tarantino, was sentenced to three years in prison and three years of supervised released.

The future of the Chrisley reality shows is in limbo following the convictions of its family leaders with Deadline reporting that the shows Chrisley Knows Best, which had already been renewed for season 10, and Growing Up Chrisley have both been canceled although a few episodes filmed before their conviction may air in 2023.

On the March 10, 2022, episode of their podcast, Chrisley Confessions, Todd Chrisley revealed the story of how he met his wife of 25 years, Julie Chrisley: “Julie worked at the bank that belonged to one of our friends, and I went in one day, and she was there... She was wearing a yellow dress and I thought, ‘This is the most beautiful woman I have ever seen in my life.’ But I met her the first time when she walked into my friend’s house and, it was during the winter months, and I remember when she walked in and she smiled, I thought, ‘She has got the most beautiful smile I have ever seen.’ And it’s the only woman that has ever literally touched my soul.”

When the show premiered, Todd said his family created a sizzle reel, which they sent out to several networks, and nine out of the 10 who received it were ready to make a deal.

"And so, I thought, 'Wow, the world really does have a desire for crazy,'" Todd told OK!

The crazy continues with the show, now in its ninth and likely final season, and follows Todd and wife Julie as they raise their kids. Here is some family background to catch you up:

How many kids does Todd Chrisley have?

Todd Chrisley has five biological children: Lindsie, Kyle, Chase, Savannah and Grayson.

Who are the mothers of Todd Chrisley’s kids?

Todd Chrisley has 5 biological children with two women.

—Teresa Terry: Todd’s first wife Teresa Terry, his high school girlfriend, is the mother of Lindsie and Kyle.

—Julie Chrisley: Current wife Julie is the mother of Chase, Savannah and Grayson.

Who is Todd Chrisley’s wife?

Julie Chrisley

Just as Julie is Todd’s second wife; he is her second husband. They married in 1996. She, too, married her high school sweetheart the first time around. Julie is from South Carolina and the daughter of a Baptist minister. In addition to appearing on Chrisley Knows Best, Julie has her own web series, Cooking with Julie Chrisley on USA Network.

Who are Todd Chrisley’s children?

Lindsie Chrisley Campbell

Born September 17, 1989, Lindsie is Todd’s oldest daughter with his ex-wife Teresa Terry. Lindsie was the first to graduate from college, getting a degree in marketing from Georgia State University in 2012.

Initially, Lindsie appeared on Chrisley Knows Best, but she is currently estranged from her father, which stems from a report that she and her mother were responsible for reporting her father and Julie for tax evasion. She has denied the charge.

More recent drama for the 33-year-old is her pending divorce from Will Campbell, with whom she has one son Jackson, 10.

"It's with the deepest sadness that, after 9 years of marriage, Will & I have mutually decided to end our marriage," she wrote on Instagram. "We maintain the greatest respect & love for one another, & we're so grateful for our time together."

"As the world knows, we don't have a relationship," Todd said of himself and his daughter on his podcast Chrisley Confessions. "Lindsie does not communicate with our family, we don't reach out to Lindsie. It's always done through some kind of tabloid story or what have you. There is no communication, so therefore they can't be fighting when there is no communication. But it's a sad day [when Lindsie announced her divorce]."

Kyle Chrisley

Kyle, 31, is the Todd's eldest son, born August 29, 1991. He is a recovering addict with bipolar disorder. He appeared in the first season of Chrisley Knows Best, but a recurrence of his drug addiction led to an estrangement from his father.

Kyle achieved sobriety again in 2019 and then made amends with Todd in August of that year.

Kyle married Ashleigh Nelson on March 30, 2021 in St. Augustine, Fla., and but it is not clear if his father attended the wedding.

Chase Chrisley

Chase, Todd and Julie's oldest son, was born in South Carolina on June 1, 1996. He is a graduate of college, but it has never been revealed where he attended, although there have been hints it was Georgia State University like his half-sister.

Chase has had a penchant for engaging in get-rich-quick schemes, but with the season 9 premiere of Chrisley Knows Best, he announced he will be following his father into the real estate business.

"Savannah and I both, we've been raised around real estate," Chase told E! "I think it's just kind of been something that's been second nature to both of us. Savannah actually jumped in on that with me, and we're working on real estate together."

In addition, Chase launched a line of candles, the Chase Chrisley Collection, in November 2020.

“Candles have always been a passion of mine, I got it from my mama,” he told Us. “When I was growing up my mom always had amazing candles lit and really did control the mood of the room.”

The other big news for the 26-year-old is that he has ended his relationship with Emmy Medders.

"Emmy's a great girl, she's a great person. I care about her a lot," Chase said in the same E! interview. "It was just time for us to go our separate ways. You never know what's going to happen in the future, but for now, that's where we're at."

Savannah Chrisley

Born August 11, 1997, the 25-year-old former beauty queen—she won the Miss Tennessee Teen USA title in 2016—is the founder of SASSY, a cosmetic company. She also launched the Faith Over Fear clothing line in 2017, and in 2019, she premiered a second line called Rampage x Savannah Chrisley.

Savannah enrolled at Lipscomb University but later transferred to and graduated from Belmont University. Faith is very important to her, so much so the word is tattooed on her wrist.

Savannah off-and-on dated and was engaged to former NHL star Nic Kerdiles calling off their engagements in 2020. She confirmed she and country singer Nick Stell went on one date before they decided there were "better" off as friends.

In September 2022, she went Instagram official with Thomas Mollura, who is a 33-year-old father of two. “I prayed for you,” she said alongside a video reel of their budding romance.

She and brother Chase have (or had) their own spin-off titled Growing Up Chrisley. The third season premiered Thursday, August 12 following Chrisley Knows Best. The future of the Chrisley reality empire is up in the air after Todd and Julie's conviction of bank fraud and tax evasion.

Grayson Chrisley

The youngest of Todd and Julie’s children, Grayson, was born May 16, 2006. The 16-year-old attends high school and enjoys sports as shown here on his Instagram account, which is overseen by his father.

In addition to appearing on Chrisley Knows Best, Grayson’s other TV show credits include Steve Harvey, The Real and Big Star Little Star. He also played himself in the 2016 film Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens.

Who is Faye Chrisley?

Faye Chrisley, Nanny Faye to viewers and her grandchildren, is Todd Chrisley's 79-year-old mother. She regularly appears on Chrisley Knows Best sharing her abundant opinions and offering witty advice to her son and grandchildren.

Despite her made-for-camera bickering with her son, it's clear she keeps the family grounded and remains a very important part of his life. In early 2019, for her 75th birthday, Todd posted a lengthy tribute to his mama on Instagram.

“Through every trial and tribulation our family has ever gone through, you have been the light that lead us through the darkness, with all of my heart, I love you beyond words and thank God everyday for you,” Todd wrote on Instagram. “You are the standard of what a ‘Real’ woman should be, God, thank you for this blessing and for every blessing of strength and perseverance that my mother has taught us all.”

Who is Chloe Chrisley?

Chloe Chrisley, who also goes by Coco, is the daughter of Todd’s son Kyle with his ex Angela Johnson. Born on Nov. 10, 2012, she is 10 years old and the apple of the Chrisley family’s eye. Chloe came to live with Todd and Julie when her father was arrested in 2013. They initially had co-custody with Angela, but when Angela was arrested for fraud in 2016, Todd was granted full custody of his granddaughter.

During Kyle's battle get his daughter back from Todd and Julie, he revealed a bit of the family's drama to the Daily Mail.

‘My dad showed no interest in Chloe at all until the show and until it was pointed out that having a mixed race child and getting her and all that would be good for his demographic," Kyle told the British tabloid. "He didn’t want to see her before then. He said he wanted nothing to do with her.

‘This show has been nothing but bad for me. At this point he’s ruined me and he’s ruined the other three kids he’s had who are spoiled."

Regardless of his relationships with his children, Todd says he wishes them the best.

"They will continue to remain in my prayers as they always do," he said in the same Chrisley Confessions podcast episode. "I pray for all of my children every day, every night before I go to bed, every morning when I raise my head, so I will continue to do so."

When and Where to Watch Chrisley Knows Best

Chrisley Knows Best airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on USA Network.

