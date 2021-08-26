Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kankakee, IL

2 Killed, 1 Injured In Broad-Daylight Shootout, ‘Running Gun Battle’ Outside Kankakee County Courthouse; Suspect In Custody

By Megan Hickey
Posted by 
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kmWQj_0bdh4NHg00

KANKAKEE, Ill. (CBS) — Police in Kankakee believe an internal gang conflict sparked a shootout that left two men dead and a third wounded outside the county courthouse Thursday morning.

Kankakee police Chief Robin Passwater said the shootout involved a “running gun battle” that happened right outside the courthouse in broad daylight.

Around 9:45 a.m., Kankakee police came to were called for a report of an active shooter outside the rear of the courthouse on East Merchant Street, Passwater said.

In south parking lot of the courthouse, police from Momence had already taken Miguel Andrade, 23, into custody as he stood over gunshot victim Antonio Hernandez, 24, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Hernandez is believed to be from Waukegan.

Two other gunshot victims were found on Merchant Street south of the courthouse. One – Victor Andrade, 26, was found in the street and was shot at least once and killed. The other, a 20-year-old man, was found on the sidewalk and survived – he had just been released surgery at an area hospital as of 5 p.m. Thursday.

Police learned that Victor and Miguel Andrade – who are related, but it is not certain how – had gone to the courthouse along with the surviving man for a hearing on an unspecified matter.

As the group left the courthouse, Hernandez came up with multiple weapons and opened fire on Victor Andrade and the surviving gunshot victim, Passwater said.

After Victor Andrade and the other man were shot, Miguel Andrade chased after Hernandez – and they engaged in a “running gun battle” on the south lawn of the courthouse and in the parking lot, Passwater said.

Miguel Andrade shot and killed Hernandez, and then surrender to the Momence officers, Passwater said.

A second man was also apprehended after being seen running from the area. Investigators now believe he was not involved, but he was still in custody late Thursday on an unrelated charge.

Passwater said the Andrades and Hernandez were all members of the Latin Kings and were engaged in a heated internal feud. The man who was shot and survived was not part of the gang, he said.

As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, and there were many people coming into and out of the courthouse when the shooting happened. Businesses nearby were also just opening when those dozens of gunshots rang out.

Many rushed out to find Hernandez and Victor Andrade dead.

“This is an odd scene for it to happen right here in this area,” said Isaiah Coiley. “It’s usually safe area – and the courthouse and the sheriff’s department right here.”

Eric Davis, who is an attorney and former police officer, said he was on the first floor of the building when he heard gunshots and peeked around the back exit.

“I saw one person who was just laying unresponsive in the street, and then I saw another person who was laying unresponsive in the parking lot,” Davis told CBS 2.

Coiley said a group of roofers have been working across from the parking lot for the past couple of days, and were working when the shooting happened.

“According to one of the roofers, they screamed at the guy – screamed something to the guy off the roof – and then the guy with the assault rifle turned and aimed towards them and started shooting,” Coiley said.

The witnesses who spoke to Hickey said they were grateful more people were not caught in the crossfire.

“I saw several of the other attorneys that I know ducking and seeking cover and just scrambling. There were several people outside when it was all going on,” Davis said.

“People just going to work, people are going to court, kids are going to school,” Coiley added. “It was senseless.”

Police recovered “multiple” firearms, including a “long gun,” Passwater said.

All city buildings were temporarily closed as police investigated the shooting, city officials announced.

Kankakee School District 111 placed all schools on lockdown, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the shooting is asked to share that information with investigators.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
39K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kankakee, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Kankakee, IL
County
Kankakee County, IL
Kankakee County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Waukegan, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Long Gun#Attorneys#Firearms#Latin Kings#The Kankakee Co#Merchant Harrison#Cbs 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Related
Illinois StateNew York Post

2 dead, 1 injured in gang-related shooting outside Illinois courthouse

A gang-related shooting outside of an Illinois courthouse on Thursday turned into a “running gun battle” that left two men dead and a third wounded, a report said. The wild scene unfolded as two brothers and a third man were gunned down as they left the Kankakee County Courthouse after a hearing at about 9:15 a.m., the Chicago-Sun-Times reported, citing police.
Plymouth, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Jamal Smith, Of Chicago, Charged In Fatal Highway 169 Shooting Of Jay Boughton

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thirty-three-year-old Jamal Smith, of Chicago, has been formally charged in the fatal Highway 169 shooting that killed a youth baseball coach earlier this summer. Plymouth Public Safety Director and Police Chief Erik Fadden announced that on Aug. 24, officials arrested Smith in Decatur, Illinois. He is now charged with second-degree murder and aiding an offender as an accomplice after the fact. Fadden said police had spent more than 1,500 hours on the case, with his office receiving more than 400 tips from the public. The investigation is still open and active. “This has been an all-hands approach,” Fadden said. “This...
Modesto, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Modesto Police Release Graphic Footage Of Shooting That Resulted In Officer’s Amputated Leg

MODESTO (CBS13) — The Modesto Police Department released official footage from an incident that resulted in one officer needing his leg amputated after being shot. The video starts with footage from a dashcam and helicopter following a motorcyclist that sped away from an attempted traffic stop. Officers responded to the home the motorcyclist fled to, and the motorcyclist eventually surrendered. Chopper and bodycam footage shows officers converging on the home as the suspect exited out of the house’s front door with another individual. Both men were held at gunpoint and ordered to get on the ground with their hands behind their heads. The...
Bakersfield, CAKGET 17

Two wanted in connection with Motel 6 stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people are wanted in connection with a stabbing that took place at a motel in southeast Bakersfield, according to sheriff’s officials. A male and a female were fighting with someone at the Motel 6 at 8223 E. Brundage Lane when the stabbing occurred, deputies said. The male and female ran away and are wanted on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.
Stockton, CAcbslocal.com

2 Hurt In Shooting Near Stockton; Woman, 30, Arrested

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Deputies say a woman is under arrest on suspicion of attempted murder after two people were shot in Stockton late Wednesday night. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded a little before 11 p.m. to the 3400 block of Farmington Road to investigate a reported shooting. Deputies found a pool of blood in the middle of a parking lot as well as a bloody print on a doorway of a nearby room, but no one was inside.
Philadelphia, PAfox29.com

2 killed in suspected street shootout in Kensington, police say

KENSINGTON - Police say two men were killed in a suspected street shootout that erupted early Friday morning in Kensington. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1800 block of Tusculum Street just before 5:30 a.m. for reports of gunfire. LATEST LOCAL HEADLINES. Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector...
Wexford County, MIUpNorthLive.com

Two suspects in custody following shooting in Wexford County

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Wexford County Emergency Management reported at around 10 a.m. on Friday that two suspects in a shooting have been taken into custody. The incident happened in the neighborhood of 14 1/4 Road near Mackinaw Trail. The sheriff’s office said the victim is currently in the...
Winston-salem, NC6abc

Student killed in shooting at high school, suspect in custody

A high schooler has died after being shot Wednesday at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, authorities said. The victim was identified by authorities as William Chavis Raynard Miller Jr. After an extended search, a suspect was taken into custody "without incident," the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said...
Ottumwa, IAktvo.com

One dead after Friday night stabbing in Ottumwa, suspect in custody

OTTUMWA, Iowa — One person is in custody after a Friday night stabbing in Ottumwa. According to the Ottumwa Police Department, at 9:52 p.m. Friday, a 911 call was received reporting someone had been stabbed at the Stardust Motel, located at 2211 Roemer Ave., room number 43 in Ottumwa. When...

Comments / 0

Community Policy