Best Labor Day laptop sales 2022: the best early deals

Labour Day laptop sales are already kicking off. Retailers aren't wasting any time offering a selection of seriously tempting Labor Day sales this year, and now is a great time to several on several our of favorite laptop models.

The likes of Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart are already taking hundreds of dollars off some powerful machines ranging from Chromebooks to Macbooks, as well as gaming rigs and laptops perfect for everyday use. For instance, right now you can get this MacBook Air M1 (2020) for $100 off at Best Buy or an Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop for $110 off at Amazon

Labor Day laptop sales are only going to get better from here as we get closer to the holiday weekend, so make sure to bookmark this page and come back frequently. However, if you need a new laptop now, these are the best Labor Day laptop deals currently available.

Today's best Labor Day laptop deals

Laptop deals under $299

Lenovo Chromebook 3: was $219 now $89 @ Best Buy

This super-cheap Chromebook deal will be hard to beat. It has an 11" display, 4GB RAM, and 32GB memory. These specs won't challenge a more pricy Chromebook, but this device is good for students or some light browsing. View Deal

Asus Chromebook C223 11.6": was $249 now $128 @ Amazon

A hyper-affordable Chromebook, Asus' 11.6-inch model is currently more than $100 off, with the C223's price dropping $134 currently. But this Chromebook gives you something you won't expect from a laptop this cheap: full-functionality USB-C ports. Yes, the reversible power-charging data-transfer port comes standard on this model. View Deal

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 11.6": was $289 now $216 @ Amazon

One of the more popular mid-range Chromebooks, Acer's Chromebook Spin 311 is at a massive discount here for $73 off. This convertible is rated for up to 10 hours of battery life. It also features a touchscreen, a necessity for laptops with its 360-degree hinge. View Deal

HP Chromebook 14: was $339 now $235 @ Amazon

This HP Chromebook 14 model has a 14-inch full HD (1920 x 1080) display, an Intel Celeron Processor, 4 GB RAM, and 32 GB of eMMC storage. The notebook also has a 720p webcam and an estimated 12 hours of battery life. View Deal

Laptop deals under $599

HP 15z: was $469 now $319 @ HP

The HP 15z is a solid mid-range laptop that can be used by students or anyone looking to perform everyday tasks. It packs a 15.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, 2.4GHz AMD Athlon Gold 3150U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Recommended upgrades include a 1080p LCD (+$60) or a Ryzen 3 CPU (+$20). View Deal

Dell Inspiron 3511 laptop: was $599 now $429 @ Best Buy

This Dell Inspiron 3511 is a great everyday device packing an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and a 15.6-inch touch screen display. It also sports an HD webcam and a longer-lasting battery life which is useful if you need strong portability from your laptop. View Deal

Asus Vivobook 15.6" Laptop: was $449 now $359 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is offering a small but appreciated saving on this Asus Vivobook laptop. It sports a Intel 10th Gen i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage. This is a great midranger for everyday use. View Deal

Laptop deals over $600

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha: was $1,049 now $787 @ Best Buy

As part of its sale on Intel laptops, this Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha laptop is almost $300 off. It sports a 13.3-inch QLED touch-screen display, Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD.

Lenovo Yoga 7i laptop: was $1,149 now $849 @ Best Buy

As part of Best Buy's ongoing sale on Intel powered machines, this Lenovo Yoga 7i machine is currently $300 off. Alongside a 15.6-inch touch screen display, this laptop sports a Intel Evo Platform Core i7 processor, 12GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 3050: was $839 now $729 @ Amazon

The Acer Nitro 5 is a solid budget gaming laptop, featuring an Intel Core i5-10300H CPU, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB storage and a full HD 144 Hz screen. This laptop is a great choice for gamers who want to play big-budget games at moderate settings. View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus w/ RTX 3080: was $2,199 now $1,799 @ Best Buy

This deal knocks $400 off on one of the best gaming laptops out there. This particular model sports a vibrant 15.6-inch QHD display, AMD Ryzen 9 5000 CPU, RTX 3080 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It also sports six speakers with Dolby Atmos tech to make your gaming experiences more immersive. View Deal

Laptop deals — Apple

MacBook Air M1 256GB: was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

The MacBook Air M1 uses Apple's own M1 chip to offer lightning-fast performance in a slick package. This MacBook boasts a 13-inch Retina display, 256GB SSD, 8GB of RAM and an HD FaceTime Camera. View Deal

MacBook Pro 14" (2021): was $1,999 now $1,908 @ Amazon

This latest MacBook Pro offers game-changing performance thanks to the M1 Pro chip and a larger array of ports. The 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display is also gorgeous. It's currently on sale for $90, which is still an excellent discount on this top-of-the-line configuration even if we've seen it go cheaper earlier in the summer. View Deal

MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $2,199 @ Best Buy

The 16-inch MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU. It features 10 core and a 16-core GPU. It also features a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3456 x 2244 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port. This model can be configured with an even more powerful M1 Max CPU (from $3,499), which features a 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU. View Deal

Laptop deals — sitewide sales

MS Store laptop deals: up to $500 off @ MS Store

The MS Store is taking up to $500 off a wide range of laptops including budget machines, gaming rigs, and mainstream laptops just in time for the fall. After discount, prices start at just $599 for the Surface Pro 7 , which is an ideal tablet-style laptop for use on the go. View Deal

HP laptop deals: up to $430 off laptops

HP is currently offering up to $430 off a whole range of laptops. For instance, you can get the HP Envy 17T for $400 off . It features a 17.3-inch FHD display, 11th gen Intel 15 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 1TB HDD with an additional 128GB SSD as well. View Deal

Best Buy laptop deals: up to $300 off select Intel-powered laptops @ Best Buy

Tech retailer Best Buy is offering select Intel-powered laptops with a sizeable discount of up to $500 in this limited-time sale. The discounts include $400 off this HP Envy laptop which packs a 13.3-inch touch-screen display, Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. View Deal

Labor Day Laptop Retailers

