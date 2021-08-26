Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

England adds Thailand and Montenegro to travel red list

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SckJt_0bdgFpm300
A worker sanitises a barrier at the International arrivals area of Terminal 5 in London's Heathrow Airport, Britain, August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - England will add Thailand and Montenegro to its "red list" of destinations that require travellers to quarantine in a hotel on their return, the government said.

Canada, Denmark, Finland, Lithuania, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and the Azores would be added to England's "green list" of places that are safe to visit without requiring quarantine on return.

All changes to the lists will come into effect at 0400 (0300 GMT) on Monday 30 Aug., the government said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

172K+
Followers
199K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Montenegro#Travellers#Lithuania#Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Finland
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
U.K.
Country
Switzerland
Country
Thailand
Related
TravelThrillist

CDC Adds 6 More Countries to Its 'Avoid Travel' List, Including the Bahamas

With COVID-19 numbers rising across the globe, the CDC and U.S. State Department have been updating their travel advisory list. Last week, the agencies added Montenegro, Turkey, Dominica, and Jersey (a British island) as Level 4 destinations, joining other "very high" transmission rate zones. On August 23, the CDC bumped...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

CDC Says Do Not Travel Here Now

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this week announced a new list of countries to avoid as the spread of COVID and its variants fails to slow. These destinations have been given the nation's highest warning—Level 4—which recommends avoiding all travel. "Avoid travel to these destinations. If you must travel to these destinations, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel," they reiterate. "Getting vaccinated prevents severe illness, hospitalizations, and death. Unvaccinated people should get vaccinated and continue masking until they are fully vaccinated. With the Delta variant, this is more urgent than ever." Read on to see which destinations to steer clear of right now.
WorldBBC

Covid travel: Seven locations moved to Covid travel green list

Canada and Denmark are among seven countries moving to the green list in the latest changes to Covid restrictions. Thailand and Montenegro are being added to the UK government's red list - meaning they are considered to be among the highest-risk destinations. Finland, the Azores, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Lithuania are...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

What time is the travel announcement expected today?

Three weeks after the last update, the government announced the latest changes to the “traffic light” travel system today, 26 August, at 5.30pm.Transport Secret Grant Shapps tweeted the additions and movements on the list this afternoon.We've updated our travel lists further cautiously easing international travel. You can view the full list on https://t.co/vFhJND6yV2, with changes coming into force from Monday 30 August at 4am.— Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) August 26, 2021The Department for Transport (DfT) decides which countries are “safe” enough from the risk of arrivals reimporting coronavirus infections to join its hallowed green list, from where travellers...
WorldTelegraph

Caribbean set for red list as travel experts warn of scramble home

Four Caribbean and African holiday destinations are at risk of UK travel bans being imposed this week, sparking a scramble by holidaymakers to return to avoid hotel quarantine, an analysis suggests. Jamaica, St Lucia, Dominica and Morocco have seen rising Covid rates that put them on course to be red-listed...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Travel news – live: Caribbean countries at risk of joining red list as 80 travel testing firms receive warning

A number of Caribbean islands are at risk of joining the red list in the next travel update, while few countries are expected to go green, according to expert analysis. Looking at the latest Covid case rates, experts have predicted that Jamaica, St Lucia and Dominica, plus the north African nation of Morocco, could be downgraded from amber to red at the UK government’s review of the traffic light lists, expected later this week.
Worldcaribbeannationalweekly.com

Jamaica Among Several Countries To Be Placed On UK Travel ‘Red List’

Due to rising Covid-19 infections in several countries, including Jamaica, the UK Government is set to put in place heavy restrictions on travel. The news is expected to be announced by the UK government later this week, according to UK news outlets as many UK citizens prepare for winter travel.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

How to get the EU Green Pass as an American Citizen

The European Union has instituted a Green Pass, a digital and/or paper form that will allow free movement for those people within its borders that are vaccinated against Covid-19. This pass will allow you to enter museums, eat indoors at restaurants, check-in to hotels, and more. Currently, this Green Pass...
TravelBBC

Covid travel: Latest changes begin as seven countries go green

People travelling to the UK from Canada and Denmark will not need to isolate as the UK's latest Covid travel rules have come into force. Finland, Switzerland, the Azores, Liechtenstein and Lithuania are also on the "green list" as of 04:00 BST. Travellers from newly red-listed Thailand and Montenegro now...
Lifestyleabc27.com

Don’t Waste Your Money: Passport Delays

(WHTM) — Many Americans have to cancel their fall travel plans. But not because of COVID, instead that their new passports never showed up. Thinking of traveling outside the U.S. next year, to Mexico, the Islands, maybe Europe if COVID subsides? One woman has a warning, after her dream trip was ruined by a passport delay.
Worldwashingtonnewsday.com

Latest travel information: When will the green, amber, and red lists be updated?

Latest travel information: When will the green, amber, and red lists be updated?. The summer vacation season is in full gear, and jetsetters are anxiously attempting to get away for a break. The government’s traffic light system continues to dictate the destinations to which people can drive from the United...
TravelPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

EU takes US off safe travel list; backs travel restrictions

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union recommended Monday that its 27 nations reinstate restrictions on tourists from the U.S. because of rising coronavirus infections there. The decision by the European Council to remove the U.S. from a safe list of countries for nonessential travel reverses advice that it gave...
WorldTelegraph

The countries that could turn green, amber and red in this week's travel list update

An update to the traffic light categories for travel is due this week, with a number of countries touted to move between lists. Caribbean and African nations are among those with infection rates that could see them move to the red list, according to some of the latest predictions from experts data analysis. Britons returning from red-listed destinations face a 10-day stay in a quarantine hotel at a cost of up to £2,285 per adult.
Worldbusinesstraveller.com

Seven destinations added to UK’s green list, but Thailand turns red

The UK government has published its latest changes to the travel traffic light system, with seven more countries joining the green list. From 0400 on Monday August 30 travellers from The Azores, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Liechtenstein, Lithuania and Switzerland will no longer need to self-isolate on arrival, regardless of whether they are fully vaccinated or not.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Turkey remains on UK’s travel red list

British holidaymakers’ favourite Turkey will remain on the UK’s “red list”.In the latest review to its traffic light system for international travel, the government announced the revised green, amber and red lists, which dictate the severity of restrictions faced by arrivals upon entering the UK.Brits returning from red countries are subject to the harshest rules, and must pay for an 11-night package at a mandated quarantine hotel, at a cost of £2,285 per solo traveller.While it was hoped that some destinations might move from red to amber in the latest reshuffle on 26 August – including Turkey, the Maldives and...
WorldTravel Weekly

Turkey expects to be moved off travel red traffic light list

Turkey expects to be removed from the UK’s travel red list, say reports, as UK ministers prepare to announce updates to the traffic light system on Thursday (August 26). The Guardian also said there is also pressure for restrictions to be eased on passengers arriving from Pakistan. This would mean...

Comments / 0

Community Policy