Lexington Police report barricaded man, road shut down

Lexington Police have blocked a neighborhood street following reports of a barricaded person.

A spokesperson reported that Roberts Street is closed between North Church and Cladius streets. The barricaded person, who has not been publicly identified, is believed to be in a backyard shed in the area. It's unclear how the situation began or what specifically led up to the current police presence.

Police said there were crisis negotiators speaking with the person over the phone. Immediate neighbors had been removed from their homes. Otherwise, police said there was no threat to others.

"For most of the past five hours, he has been on the phone with members of the crisis negotiation team and their objective is to get him the help that he needs," police said in an update just before 4 p.m.

Maps show the location to be a primarily residential area on the west side of the Town of Lexington.

As the situation unfolds drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible. Check back for updates as they become available.