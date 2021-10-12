CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

This itty-bitty Baby Yoda Bluetooth speaker is $7 today (Update: Sold out)

By CNET Commerce
CNET
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince his introduction to the world in season 1 of The Mandalorian, Baby Yoda (aka The Child, aka Grogu) has become an iconic figure in pop culture, charming all with his big eyes, pointy ears and ability to ingest everything from frogs to alien starfish. As a result of this popularity, the amount of Baby Yoda merchandise out there is staggering, but one of the cutest Baby Yoda accessories you can buy is on sale for a fraction of its usual price today.

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Get a Pair of Sony Wireless Headphones for Under $40

Sony has established itself as one of the most trusted brands in the headphones space, winning a number of accolades (including an RS Essentials 2020 award) for its sleek designs, reliable sound, and modern technology. But Sony headphones have traditionally been on the pricier side, setting you back at least a couple of bills for a decent set of cans. That all changes with the Sony WH-CH510 Wireless Headphones. An Amazon exclusive, these wireless headphones are on sale right now for just $38. That’s $200 less than most Sony models, and cheaper than even most knockoff brands on Amazon. Amazon Buy: Sony WH-CH510...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on TVs — here are the best deals

It’s always a good idea to upgrade your home theater with 4K TV deals as long as you’ve got the budget. With Best Buy TV deals, you’ll be able to afford TVs that you didn’t think you could, ranging from 50-inch TV deals to 70-inch TV deals. As these massive displays become cheaper, you no longer have to empty your savings if you choose to purchase one for your living room.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bluetooth Speakers#Bitty Baby#Snack
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a HUGE SALE on laptops and TVs today

Whether you’re looking for laptop deals, including HP laptop deals, or 4K TV deals, including TCL TV deals, you’re in luck as Amazon has launched a huge sale today that will let you enjoy discounts on a variety of 4K TVs and laptops. The offers cover different budget ranges, so no matter how much you’re willing to spend, there’s a discount that’s waiting for you.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

This is the CHEAPEST 50-inch QLED 4K TV you can buy today

Upgrading your home theater setup won’t cost you your entire savings if you take advantage of 4K TV deals, with QLED TV deals now also more affordable. If you don’t know where to start, it’s highly recommended that your browse Vizio TV deals, with the brand offering 50-inch TV deals like this $100 discount for this 50-inch QLED 4K TV that brings its price down to just $650 from its original price of $750.
ELECTRONICS
ETOnline.com

Amazon Predicts These Will Be the Most Popular Holiday Toys of 2021

What are the hottest toys of 2021 going to be? Well, according to Amazon, this year's hottest toys include Baby Yoda, a Disney princess dress-up kit and a cute, squeezable golden dumpling. Every year, Amazon releases a list of what the company predicts will be the hottest and most popular...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
BGR.com

🚨 Amazon early Black Friday deals start now! Here's how to find them 🚨

Amazon recently announced all the details surrounding its big holiday sales. What’s more, all of Amazon’s big plans in the run-up to Black Friday have been revealed. We’ll save you from the suspense: all of the early Amazon Black Friday deals are crazy. And they’re available right now! Amazon is known for running fantastic deals each year in the weeks leading up to Black Friday. But we can’t recall the retail giant ever running deals this good so far ahead of the holidays. You really have to see them to believe them. Lucky for you, we’re going to show you...
INTERNET
Tom's Guide

Lowe's Black Friday deals — best early sales in 2021

Lowe's Black Friday deals are starting early with gifts for everyone on your holiday list. Like most retailers, Lowe's is releasing a sneak peek of its holiday deals. While these aren't official Black Friday deals yet, there are plenty of savings to be had right now. For instance, one of...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: Free Amazon cash, $20 must-have Alexa gadget, bedding sale, more

The weekend has finally arrived, which means you can sit back and relax. Or, you can run around with your family trying to make the most of your weekend. In either case, saving some money on best-selling products should be a nice change of pace. And today, amid all the amazing sales like the Best Buy early Black Friday sale to Amazon’s epic daily deals page, we dug up 10 particularly amazing deals that you won’t want to miss. Saturday’s best deals 🚨 FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get a $50 Amazon Gift card with promo code USGIFTCARD21, get $10 free! First-time gift card...
SHOPPING
Daily Mail

TikTok star is shocked to discover Amazon has more than 3,000 recordings of her stored from her Echo speakers, as well as a list of her contacts and her LOCATION

A TikTok star was left shocked, after discovering Amazon had more than 3,000 recordings of her voice from an Echo speaker, including her location and contacts. The data privacy campaigner, who goes by the username @my.data.not.yours, asked Amazon to send all data it has on her, including from smart speakers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

12 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof

What’s the best way to listen to music? We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely – or weighing up if vinyl is better than the rest. Rather, we’re talking about which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks.It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound.With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From clean,...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Black Friday TV deals: All the best TV deals we expect to see

Black Friday TV deals have always been worth checking out. Whether you’re looking for a huge new 8K TV, or a normal-sized but high-quality 4K TV, there should be something for you on Black Friday. We’re expecting a huge range of excellent deals on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That means that it may well be the best time of the year to get a new TV for yourself. This year, Black Friday falls on November 26, so it will be some time before we start to see actual Black Friday deals. We are expecting to see a ton of...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Amazon Is Already Offering Major Black Friday Discounts — Shop the Best Ones Now

We’re all trying to get a head start on shopping this year. There’s a lot of reasons for that. First of all, all sorts of shipping delays going on right now means our packages may take longer to arrive, but also, the earlier we start, the more time we have to find a great deal on the items on our holiday gift and wish lists. Thankfully, stores seem to be on the same page as us, and some are starting their Black Friday sales early. Like, October early. Amazon has launched a pre-Black Friday sale that they call “Black Friday-worthy deals,”...
SHOPPING
SlashGear

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max goes on sale today

Amazon is expanding its Fire TV range, with the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max going on sale today as the new flagship of the easily-installed streaming devices. Billed as the most powerful Fire TV Stick so far when Amazon revealed it last month, it supports WiFi 6 connectivity along with 4K HDR10+ streaming, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, with easy wireless surround sound options for those with select Echo smart speakers.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy