Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pet Services

FSA finds no causative link between recalled cat food and deadly feline disease

By Josie Clarke
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3teyJX_0bddhI9v00

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has not found a causative link between recalled cat food and an outbreak of potentially deadly feline pancytopenia, it has said.

The FSA has been investigating the disease since June following more than 130 cases since April.

Investigations led to the recall of three brands of hypoallergenic dry cat food produced by Fold Hill Foods, sold under the Sainsbury’s Hypoallergenic Recipe range, the Pets at Home Ava range and Applaws products, sold by Amazon and other pet food shops.

We recognise the pain and upset that this illness has caused, and our hearts go out to all the families whose cats have suffered. We are therefore deeply disappointed that the FSA were unable to find a definitive cause for the distressing spike in cases of feline pancytopenia.

Pets at Home

Pancytopenia is a rare condition where the number of blood cells (red, white and platelets) rapidly decrease, causing serious illness.

In an update on Thursday, the FSA said: “The Food Standards Agency has been working closely with Fold Hill Foods over the course of the investigation into the recalled cat food. The company has co-operated fully.

“The results of extensive testing identified higher levels of mycotoxins in some samples of the recalled cat food. This includes specific compounds known as T2 and HT2. These products are no longer on sale.

“Mycotoxins are found in some types of feed and food and do not, in themselves, indicate they are the cause of feline pancytopenia. No causative link between pancytopenia and the recalled cat food products has been established.

“As a result of these findings, Fold Hill Foods is working with its local authority to take steps to resume production.”

The FSA said a multi-agency approach would continue to try and identify the causes of the pancytopenia.

The FSA added: “Weâ€¯understand how upsettingâ€¯theâ€¯past twoâ€¯months have been for catâ€¯owners andâ€¯knowâ€¯how importantâ€¯it is that the cause ofâ€¯the recent feline pancytopenia cases is established.

“Our tests and analysis to date have notâ€¯foundâ€¯a causative link to the pancytopenia cases, but our investigation is ongoing and we will provide an update once we have more information.”

Referring to social media posts suggesting that food containing mycotoxins was unsafe for cats, the FSA said: “The mere presence of mycotoxins in cat food does not necessarily pose a risk to cats. Mycotoxins are naturally occurring substances produced by certain types of moulds (fungi) which can grow on a variety of different crops and feedstuffs.”

In a statement, Pets at Home said it was “deeply disappointed” that the FSA had been unable to find a definitive cause for the outbreak.

The retailer said: “Pets at Home has supported this investigation throughout, immediately implementing the manufacturer’s voluntary food safety recall and doing everything we could to alert all our affected customers.

“We recognise the pain and upset that this illness has caused, and our hearts go out to all the families whose cats have suffered.

“We are therefore deeply disappointed that the FSA were unable to find a definitive cause for the distressing spike in cases of feline pancytopenia.

“For us, pets come first and always will, which is why despite the lack of clear answers following the FSA’s investigations to date, the product recall will remain in place and we will continue to support our customers whose pets have been affected.

“We also believe that further research is required into feline pancytopenia and its causes, and so Pets at Home are committing £100,000 to fund further studies that we hope will help improve knowledge within this area.”

A Sainsbury’s spokeswoman said: “Safety is our highest priority and we have worked closely with the FSA on the investigation.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

226K+
Followers
104K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Food#Fsa#Food Safety#Fsa#The Food Standards Agency#Fold Hill Foods#Sainsbury#Applaws#Upsetting#Cat#And Know#Important#Of#Pets At Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Pet ServicesThrillist

Dog foods recalled nationwide: is your brand on this list?

For not the first time this year, dog food is being recalled due to potential contamination that could be a serious risk for your pup. The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) shared the recall notice from Sunshine Mills on July 29. The company's products have "potentially elevated levels of aflatoxin," which is a by-product of the growth of Aspergillus flavus. It can be bad for your pets if consumed in a large quantity, the company says. For dogs, that's a big deal since the dog food in the cupboard is usually their primary source of nutrition.
Weight LossThrillist

Another Dog Food Recall Has Launched for Food Sold at PetSmart

There's yet another dog food recall that was shared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA). It's not even the first one to be announced in the last few weeks. Wet Noses Natural Dog Treat Company announced a recall of 51,000 packages of Simply Nourish frozen dog food sold at select PetSmart locations nationwide. The issue is elevated levels of vitamin D. The notice, shared by the FDA, says that "dogs ingesting elevated levels of vitamin D may exhibit symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss." Needless to say, you don't want to take the risk and feed this to your pup.
Pet ServicesPosted by
Live 95.9

Protect Your Pooch! Take A Look At Dog Food Recall List

According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, some dog food brands are being recalled across the country because of potential mold contamination that could be quite serious for your canine. The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) shared the recall notice from Sunshine Mills on July 29. The dog...
Pet ServicesABC 4

RECALL: Pet food recall linked to hundreds of dog deaths

UTAH (ABC4) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall warning of a Midwestern Pet Foods product, SPORTMiX, after discovering toxins in the food. The recall was issued after the consumption of SPORTMiX was linked to the death of at least 130 pets and more than 220 pet illnesses, the FDA reports.
PetsPosted by
IBTimes

Dog Food Recall 2021: Possible Salmonella, Listeria Contamination Could Make Your Pet Sick

Top Quality Dog Food has recalled packages of its dog food because it may be contaminated with salmonella and listeria that could affect pets as well as humans. The recall affects one-pound packages of Top Quality Dog Food’s Beef HVM that were sold in the states of Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Connecticut and South Carolina as well as Washington, D.C.
PetsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Feeding Your Dog This, Stop Right Now, FDA Says

Our pets are part of our family, which is why it's especially scary to hear that something we're feeding them could possibly make them sick. Unfortunately, that could be the case if you're feeding your dog food from one company, which just issued a recall on eight of its products, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. The pet food company is now warning dog owners to scan their pantries for the potentially harmful products and to stop using them as soon as possible. Read on to find out if you have this dog food in your home and what to look for if you've been feeding it to your pet.
AnimalsBBC

Geronimo the alpaca should be studied not killed, vets say

Leading vets have called on the government to stop the culling of Geronimo the alpaca and urged he is studied for science instead. The 13 vets, including a former senior government official, said they had "grave reservations" about two positive tests for tuberculosis he gave in 2017. In a letter,...
Pet Servicesfox13news.com

Dog food recalled due to elevated levels of vitamin D

Wet Noses Natural Dog Treat Company recalled approximately 51,000 packages of Simply Nourish dog food due to it containing elevated levels of vitamin D, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA advised consumers to immediately stop feeding the products to their pets. Affected Simply Nourish frozen...
Pet ServicesPosted by
The Independent

Cat deaths not linked to recalled food products, regulators believe

An outbreak of a deadly feline disease that killed over a hundred cats does not appear to be linked to the pet food products recalled amid investigations, the Food Standards Agency has said. Three brands of hypoallergenic cat food sold at Sainsbury’s and pet shops such as Pets at Home were recalled after more than 130 cats died from feline pancytopenia between April and June. But despite the FSA’s probe initially leading to the Fold Hill Foods-produced brands, the agency now say they have not found a “causative link” between the food and the disease. The recall affected cat food...
Pet ServicesPosted by
B98.5

Alert: Major Dog Food Recall

Here is another recall I want to pass on. This one is in regard to some contaminated dog food. The pet food recalls are always so important since "Fido" can't really tell us how they are feeling. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration along with Sunshine Mills, Inc. have issued...
PetsPosted by
SlashGear

Beef dog food recalled over dual pathogen risk: All the details

The FDA has published another dog food recall, this one involving a beef-based dog food product that may be contaminated with two risky pathogens: Listeria and Salmonella. Both dogs and humans who touch the dog food can potentially become infected with the pathogens, putting pets and their owners at risk.
PetsFOXBusiness

Dog food recalled over salmonella, listeria concerns

A brand of dog food is being recalled due to potential salmonella and listeria contamination, which could pose a threat to both animals and their owners, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Top Quality Dog Food's "Beef HVM" 1-pound packages can cause an infection in animals who...
AnimalsTelegraph

Mystery of killer cat disease deepens

A potentially deadly cat disease outbreak remains a mystery after a recent probe found pet food recalled from a series of major retailers was not responsible. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has been investigating the spread of feline pancytopenia since June after 130 infections were reported in two months. Typically,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy