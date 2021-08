Google launched the Pixelbook Go nearly two years ago, in October 2019. At the time, it made quite a splash in the Chrome OS world and was one of the best Chromebooks available. Most Google products tend to do that, but the Pixelbook Go is different in many respects. Not only does it have the typical Google design aesthetic, it also comes in a number of configurations that appeal to a variety of users. As with past Google Chromebooks, the Pixelbook Go also launched with an expensive price tag to boot. However, considering the specs and experience on offer, the general consensus at launch was that Google had a hit with the Pixelbook Go.