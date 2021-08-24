Cancel
Election '21: Candidates' views on top issues

By Evan Saunders
niagaranow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lake Report interviewed all the candidates in the Niagara Falls riding for the Sept. 20 federal election. We asked them three identical questions to provide our readers with a sense of the candidates' views and their stance on issues facing Niagara-on-the-Lake. What are the two biggest issues facing Niagara-on-the-Lake...

