COVID-19 In Maryland: Over 1,200 New Cases Reported

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,244 new COVID-19 cases and one new death, according to state health department data released Thursday morning.

The state reported 4 fewer deaths than reported Wednesday because there were five confirmed COVID-19 deaths that have now been registered as out-of-state residents.

Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland.

Hogan also said less than 0.01% of vaccinated Marylanders have been hospitalized with COVID-19, and less than 0.001% of vaccinated Marylanders have died from the virus.

More than 3.6 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity decreased by 0.04 to 4.89%.

Hospitalizations increased by 11 to 720. Of those hospitalized, 532 remain in acute care and 177 remain in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there were 491,174 total confirmed cases and 9,741 deaths.

As of Tuesday there are 3,685,847 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 7,461,495 doses. Of those, 3,775,648 are first doses with 7,025 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,403,871 second doses, 6,569 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 281,976 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 439 in the last day.

The state reported 80.2% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In August, the state launched a post-vaccination infections dashboard that is updated every Wednesday. There have been 9,079 total cases among fully vaccinated Marylanders as of last Wednesday, August 25.

Of those cases, 733 vaccinated Marylanders were hospitalized, representing 5.6% of all Covid cases hospitalized in the state. 76 fully vaccinated Marylanders have died, representing 5% of lab-confirmed Covid deaths in the state.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 7,511 (214) 1* Anne Arundel 46,586 (664) 15* Baltimore 69,110 (1,668) 41* Baltimore City 55,471 (1,251) 25* Calvert 4,577 (86) 1* Caroline 2,476 (33) 0* Carroll 9,990 (254) 6* Cecil 6,960 (159) 2* Charles 12,100 (218) 2* Dorchester 3,199 (65) 1* Frederick 21,213 (340) 10* Garrett 2,204 (65) 1* Harford 17,710 (302) 7* Howard 20,332 (258) 7* Kent 1,438 (49) 2* Montgomery 75,053 (1,594) 51* Prince George’s 90,683 (1,577) 43* Queen Anne’s 3,204 (56) 1* St. Mary’s 6,828 (136) 1* Somerset 2,748 (43) 0* Talbot 2,327 (46) 0* Washington 15,531 (336) 4* Wicomico 8,587 (181) 0* Worcester 4,092 (107) 1* Data not available 0 (43) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 29,255 (4) 0* 10-19 51,333 (6) 1* 20-29 90,193 (46) 1* 30-39 84,292 (118) 7* 40-49 72,548 (306) 5* 50-59 71,888 (839) 33* 60-69 47,825 (1,665) 27* 70-79 26,210 (2,469) 44* 80+ 16,386 (4,289) 104* Data not available 0 (3) 0* Female 256,606 (4,713) 107* Male 233,324 (5,032) 115* Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity