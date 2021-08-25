Daily Log 8.24.2021

Cambridge Police Daily Log: August 24th, 2021

Type #

Date & Time

Info

08/24/202106:09

INCIDENT 21006089

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

DUDLEY ST

Cambridge Police responded to Dudley Street for a hit and run report.

08/24/202109:08

INCIDENT 21006091

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

DOVER ST

A Dover Street resident reported her bicycle was stolen out of her driveway.

08/24/202109:34

INCIDENT 21006092

LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30

CAMBRIDGE ST

A patient of a Cambridge hospital reported two diamond rings were stolen.

08/24/202109:40

INCIDENT 21006095

DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY +$1200, MALICIOUS C266 S12

CAMBRIDGE ST

A librarian reports that sometime since August 16, two large window panes have been shattered by unknown means.

08/24/202110:01

INCIDENT 21006094

DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY -$1200, MALICIOUS C266 S12

ALPINE ST

An Alpine Street resident reported that an unknown person broke the passenger door window of their motor vehicle.

08/24/202110:16

INCIDENT 21006093

ASSAULT C265 S13A

RINDGE AVE

A resident of Rindge Avenue reported that in July a person she knows slapped her then took her phone and threw it into her apartment wall damaging both the phone and wall.

08/24/202111:33

INCIDENT 21006097

MOTOR VEH, LARCENY OF C266 S28

PEARL ST

Cambridge Police responded to Pearl Street for a report of a stolen motor vehicle.

08/24/202111:39

INCIDENT 21006096

BROADWAY

Officers responded to the area of Broadway for a past assault.

08/24/202112:33

INCIDENT 21006099

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

PRENTISS ST

A Prentiss Street resident reported a bicycle stolen from the front porch of their residence.

08/24/202112:56

INCIDENT 21006101

SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE / EOD INVESTIGATION

CHARLES ST

Cambridge Police EOD/K9 Unit responded to Charles Street and Third Street for an unattended backpack. The K9 cleared the backpack and it was disposed of in a proper manner.

08/24/202113:29

INCIDENT 21006102

MISC. REPORT TYPE

CONCORD AVE

A resident of Cambridge reports a road rage incident on 8/24/21 at approximately 12:30 p.m.

08/24/202113:46

INCIDENT 21006104

ASSAULT C265 S13A

MAIN ST

Officers responded to the area of Main Street to take a past assault report which had occurred earlier that day in Central Square.

08/24/202114:15

INCIDENT 21006107

A&B C265 S13A

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police responded to Mass Ave for an assault and battery. Two friends got into an argument, which escalated to a physical altercation.

08/24/202114:19

INCIDENT 21006105

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

SHALER LN

A resident of Shaler Lane reported her vehicle was hit by an unknown vehicle while it was parked on Mt. Auburn Street.

08/24/202115:34

TRAFFIC 21006109

TRAFFIC INVESTIGATIONS

COOLIDGE AVE

A motor vehicle crash was reported on Brattle Street.

08/24/202115:46

INCIDENT 21006108

DRUG, LARCENY OF C94C S37

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police took a report for a past larceny in Carl Barron Plaza.

08/24/202117:33

INCIDENT 21006112

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

WILLOW ST

Cambridge Police responded to Willow Street for a report of a hit and run with property damage.

08/24/202118:00

TRAFFIC 21006113

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

HAMPSHIRE ST

Cambridge Police responded to the intersection of Broadway and Galileo Way for a report of a hit and run to a motor vehicle in traffic.

08/24/202119:12

INCIDENT 21006117

MISC. REPORT TYPE

CONCORD AVE

Cambridge Police and Cambridge Fire responded to a structure fire on Concord Avenue.

08/24/202119:42

INCIDENT 21006118

UNLICENSED OPERATION OF MV C90 S10

HOWARD ST

A resident of Cambridge was summonsed for Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Open Container of Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle after a witness called in an altercation between a motor vehicle operator and a bicyclist after a possible crash. The witness stated a white SUV with a broken back window left the area after the altercation. While checking the area for involved parties, a white SUV with a broken back window was observed traveling down Western Avenue. It was discovered the registered owner had an expired Massachusetts Driver’s License. Officers activated their emergency blue lights and sirens and stopped the vehicle at Western Avenue and Howard Street. The operator confirmed he is a Massachusetts resident and does not have a valid driver’s license. While inventorying the vehicle, an open container of vodka was discovered within reach of the operator and he was then summonsed for the incident.

08/24/202121:15

INCIDENT 21006121

ASSAULT C265 S13A

KIRKLAND ST

Cambridge Police took a report of a past assault on Kirkland Street involving a Somerville resident.

08/24/202123:41

INCIDENT 21006123

TELEPHONE CALLS, ANNOYING C269 S14A

HURLEY ST

A Hurley Street resident reports that on three separate occasions -- between 8/11/21 and 8/25/21 -- they received a number of Facetime calls from an unknown person(s).