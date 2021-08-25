Daily Log 8.24.2021
Cambridge Police Daily Log: August 24th, 2021
Type #
Date & Time
Info
08/24/202106:09
INCIDENT 21006089
LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24
DUDLEY ST
Cambridge Police responded to Dudley Street for a hit and run report.
08/24/202109:08
INCIDENT 21006091
LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)
DOVER ST
A Dover Street resident reported her bicycle was stolen out of her driveway.
08/24/202109:34
INCIDENT 21006092
LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30
CAMBRIDGE ST
A patient of a Cambridge hospital reported two diamond rings were stolen.
08/24/202109:40
INCIDENT 21006095
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY +$1200, MALICIOUS C266 S12
CAMBRIDGE ST
A librarian reports that sometime since August 16, two large window panes have been shattered by unknown means.
08/24/202110:01
INCIDENT 21006094
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY -$1200, MALICIOUS C266 S12
ALPINE ST
An Alpine Street resident reported that an unknown person broke the passenger door window of their motor vehicle.
08/24/202110:16
INCIDENT 21006093
ASSAULT C265 S13A
RINDGE AVE
A resident of Rindge Avenue reported that in July a person she knows slapped her then took her phone and threw it into her apartment wall damaging both the phone and wall.
08/24/202111:33
INCIDENT 21006097
MOTOR VEH, LARCENY OF C266 S28
PEARL ST
Cambridge Police responded to Pearl Street for a report of a stolen motor vehicle.
08/24/202111:39
INCIDENT 21006096
BROADWAY
Officers responded to the area of Broadway for a past assault.
08/24/202112:33
INCIDENT 21006099
LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)
PRENTISS ST
A Prentiss Street resident reported a bicycle stolen from the front porch of their residence.
08/24/202112:56
INCIDENT 21006101
SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE / EOD INVESTIGATION
CHARLES ST
Cambridge Police EOD/K9 Unit responded to Charles Street and Third Street for an unattended backpack. The K9 cleared the backpack and it was disposed of in a proper manner.
08/24/202113:29
INCIDENT 21006102
MISC. REPORT TYPE
CONCORD AVE
A resident of Cambridge reports a road rage incident on 8/24/21 at approximately 12:30 p.m.
08/24/202113:46
INCIDENT 21006104
ASSAULT C265 S13A
MAIN ST
Officers responded to the area of Main Street to take a past assault report which had occurred earlier that day in Central Square.
08/24/202114:15
INCIDENT 21006107
A&B C265 S13A
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
Cambridge Police responded to Mass Ave for an assault and battery. Two friends got into an argument, which escalated to a physical altercation.
08/24/202114:19
INCIDENT 21006105
LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24
SHALER LN
A resident of Shaler Lane reported her vehicle was hit by an unknown vehicle while it was parked on Mt. Auburn Street.
08/24/202115:34
TRAFFIC 21006109
TRAFFIC INVESTIGATIONS
COOLIDGE AVE
A motor vehicle crash was reported on Brattle Street.
08/24/202115:46
INCIDENT 21006108
DRUG, LARCENY OF C94C S37
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
Cambridge Police took a report for a past larceny in Carl Barron Plaza.
08/24/202117:33
INCIDENT 21006112
LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24
WILLOW ST
Cambridge Police responded to Willow Street for a report of a hit and run with property damage.
08/24/202118:00
TRAFFIC 21006113
LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24
HAMPSHIRE ST
Cambridge Police responded to the intersection of Broadway and Galileo Way for a report of a hit and run to a motor vehicle in traffic.
08/24/202119:12
INCIDENT 21006117
MISC. REPORT TYPE
CONCORD AVE
Cambridge Police and Cambridge Fire responded to a structure fire on Concord Avenue.
08/24/202119:42
INCIDENT 21006118
UNLICENSED OPERATION OF MV C90 S10
HOWARD ST
A resident of Cambridge was summonsed for Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Open Container of Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle after a witness called in an altercation between a motor vehicle operator and a bicyclist after a possible crash. The witness stated a white SUV with a broken back window left the area after the altercation. While checking the area for involved parties, a white SUV with a broken back window was observed traveling down Western Avenue. It was discovered the registered owner had an expired Massachusetts Driver’s License. Officers activated their emergency blue lights and sirens and stopped the vehicle at Western Avenue and Howard Street. The operator confirmed he is a Massachusetts resident and does not have a valid driver’s license. While inventorying the vehicle, an open container of vodka was discovered within reach of the operator and he was then summonsed for the incident.
08/24/202121:15
INCIDENT 21006121
ASSAULT C265 S13A
KIRKLAND ST
Cambridge Police took a report of a past assault on Kirkland Street involving a Somerville resident.
08/24/202123:41
INCIDENT 21006123
TELEPHONE CALLS, ANNOYING C269 S14A
HURLEY ST
A Hurley Street resident reports that on three separate occasions -- between 8/11/21 and 8/25/21 -- they received a number of Facetime calls from an unknown person(s).
