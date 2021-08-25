CPD Investigating Shootings in North Cambridge

On Wednesday, August 25 at 5:53 p.m., Units responded to a shooting in the area of the 100 block of Pemberton Street. A vehicle was struck and potentially two other vehicles were involved. There are no known injuries.

Update August 26, 2021:

The Cambridge Police continue to actively investigate yesterday’s early evening shooting in North Cambridge. At this stage in the investigation, the incident is believed to have started in the area of Rindge Avenue and Clifton Street, and concluded at Middlesex Street and Pemberton Street. One vehicle was damaged as a result of ballistic damage, and it is believed that the struck vehicle and its occupant(s) were targeted; this is not believed to be a random shooting. There remains no known injuries. While no arrests have been made at this time, significant progress has been made thus far in the investigation due to cooperation from residents in the neighborhood. Officers are processing evidence from the gunshots and they will continue to follow-up with witnesses and anyone living and working in the area at the time of this incident, which was initially reported to the Cambridge Police at 5:53 p.m. Additionally, CPD has increased its visibility -- uniform and undercover – in the area.

Anyone with any information related to this incident is strongly encouraged to call the Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300. Those who wish to provide information anonymously may dial the Cambridge Police Anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 617-349-3359 and leave a message. Anonymous tips may also be sent via the CPD MyPD mobile app or via text message to 847411. Begin your text with TIP650.

On a related note, we have received concerns from residents about other potential recent gunshot activity in North Cambridge. Prior to yesterday, the last confirmed gunshot incident in North Cambridge was on March 27, 2021 in which Xavier Louis-Jacques was tragically killed. We have responded to recent reports that were later determined to be illegal firework activity. If residents have any concerns about any activity, they are strongly encouraged to contact the Cambridge Police Department. To review our in-depth monthly crime reports, please visit www.CambridgePolice.org/BridgeStat.