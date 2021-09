The NASDAQ 100 rallied ever so slightly on Wednesday but gave back the early gains to turn things around and show signs of hesitation. This is not a huge surprise considering that the market has to look forward to the jobs figure on Friday, and that in and of itself will cause a certain amount of noise. All that being said, the market continues to be in an uptrend, and I simply do not see a scenario in which you should be shorting the NASDAQ 100 or any other US indices for that matter.