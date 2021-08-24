NBA 2K22 Seasons: New Levels, Rewards, And First Fridays

Madden 22 will launch in full on August 20, so it’s time to start prepping for the start of the new year. Madden Ultimate Team (MUT) players will also need to gear up for new changes, as MUT levels are no longer static once hitting Level 50. This year, MUT levels will reset after the end of each Ultimate Season. Ultimate Seasons are period of times in which players can accrue XP and gain rewards, and once the old one ends, a new one begins and you will need to grind all over again.