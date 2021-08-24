Cancel
NBA 2K22 Seasons: New Levels, Rewards, And First Fridays

By Siddhartha Munuswamy
Cover picture for the articleEarlier today, 2K unveiled additional information regarding NBA 2K22 Seasons, including new rewards and levels. This is the first time in the series that NBA 2K Seasons will be available across several game modes. Seasons will allow players to level up in the ‘City’ and the ‘Neighborhood’ among others. Every time players reach a new Seasons level, additional rewards can then be redeemed at no extra cost. Rewards are refreshed every 6 weeks, with Seasons aiming to keep things fresh and interesting.

