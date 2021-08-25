Daily Log 8.24.2021

08/14/21 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 08/12/21 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 210812-80 Domestic Trouble Incident Address : Colleen Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy, J Rich, J Cheney, J Campos Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 18:18 Time Dispatched: 18:21 Time Arrived : 18:26 Time Completed : 19:34 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 18:18 Time Dispatched: 18:23 Time Arrived : 18:29 Time Completed : 22:16 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 18:18 Time Dispatched: 18:27 Time Arrived : 18:32 Time Completed : 19:24 Unit: S4 Time Reported: 18:18 Time Dispatched: 18:21 Time Arrived : 18:26 Time Completed : 19:34 Synopsis: Officers were dispatched to a suicidal person call. One adult male was cited for domestic battery and placed on a mental health evaluation hold. 210812-81 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 18:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:52 Time Completed : 20:01 Synopsis: 210812-82 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:04 Time Completed : 20:29 Synopsis: 210812-83 TPO/Restraining Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:54 Time Dispatched: 20:55 Time Arrived : 20:58 Time Completed : 22:04 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:54 Time Dispatched: 21:08 Time Arrived : 21:12 Time Completed : 21:12 Synopsis: 210812-84 Unknown Problem Incident Address : Condor St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney, J Campos, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:27 Time Dispatched: 22:53 Time Arrived : 22:58 Time Completed : 23:07 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:27 Time Dispatched: 22:48 Time Arrived : 22:57 Time Completed : 23:10 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:27 Time Dispatched: 22:48 Time Arrived : 22:57 Time Completed : 23:07 Synopsis: 210812-85 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 23:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:13 Time Completed : 23:14 Synopsis: 210812-86 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 23:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:20 Time Completed : 23:25 Synopsis: 210812-87 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 23:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:22 Time Completed : 23:26 Synopsis: 210812-88 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 23:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:51 Time Completed : 23:53 Synopsis: 210812-89 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 23:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:51 Time Completed : 23:53 Synopsis: 210812-90 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 23:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:55 Time Completed : 23:57 Synopsis: 210813-01 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 00:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:02 Time Completed : 00:06 Synopsis: 210813-02 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:03 Time Completed : 00:06 Synopsis: 210813-03 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:18 Time Completed : 00:20 Synopsis: 210813-04 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 00:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:21 Time Completed : 00:32 Synopsis: 210813-05 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:31 Time Completed : 00:34 Synopsis: 210813-06 Person On Foot Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:40 Time Completed : 00:41 Synopsis: 210813-07 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 00:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:41 Time Completed : 00:48 Synopsis: 210813-08 Person On Foot Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:51 Time Completed : 00:57 Synopsis: 210813-09 Person On Foot Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & W PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 01:05 Time Dispatched: 01:07 Time Arrived : 01:10 Time Completed : 01:17 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 01:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:05 Time Completed : 01:19 Synopsis: 210813-10 Person On Foot Incident Address : PALM Dr & W MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Campos, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 02:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:26 Time Completed : 02:32 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 02:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:28 Time Completed : 02:30 Synopsis: 210813-11 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 02:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:47 Time Completed : 02:53 Synopsis: 210813-12 Welfare Check Incident Address : EL DORADO RD Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 02:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:59 Time Completed : 03:05 Synopsis: 210813-13 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 03:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:17 Time Completed : 03:27 Synopsis: 210813-14 Person On Foot Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd & FALCON RIDGE Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, J Campos, E Baron Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: B4 Time Reported: 03:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:35 Time Completed : 04:16 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 03:32 Time Dispatched: 04:11 Time Arrived : 03:33 Time Completed : 05:38 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 03:32 Time Dispatched: 03:33 Time Arrived : 03:37 Time Completed : 04:11 Synopsis: Officers conducted a person stop on two adults, who were later cited for traffic and drug offenses. 210813-15 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:46 Time Completed : 06:35 Synopsis: 210813-16 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:46 Time Completed : 06:37 Synopsis: 21ACO2487 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:46 Time Completed : 06:35 Synopsis: 21ACO2488 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:46 Time Completed : 06:37 Synopsis: 21MCC3138 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 18:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:05 Time Completed : 18:05 Synopsis: 21MCC3139 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 18:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:07 Time Completed : 18:07 Synopsis: 21MCC3140 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 19:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:10 Time Completed : 19:10 Synopsis: 21MCC3141 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 19:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:21 Time Completed : 19:21 Synopsis: 21MCC3142 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Rowley Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6183 Time Reported: 19:38 Time Dispatched: 09:06 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:06 Synopsis: 21MCC3143 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 19:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:45 Time Completed : 19:45 Synopsis: 21MCC3144 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 19:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:49 Time Completed : 19:49 Synopsis: 21MCC3145 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 20:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:09 Time Completed : 20:09 Synopsis: 21MCC3146 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 20:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:39 Time Completed : 20:39 Synopsis: 21MCC3147 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 20:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:59 Time Completed : 20:59 Synopsis: 21MCC3148 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 21:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:05 Time Completed : 21:05 Synopsis: 21MCC3149 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 21:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:12 Time Completed : 21:12 Synopsis: 21MCC3150 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 21:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:17 Time Completed : 21:17 Synopsis: 21MCC3151 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 21:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:20 Time Completed : 21:20 Synopsis: 21MCC3152 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 21:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:24 Time Completed : 21:24 Synopsis: 21MCC3153 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 21:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:27 Time Completed : 21:27 Synopsis: 21MCC3154 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 21:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:33 Time Completed : 21:33 Synopsis: 21MCC3155 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 21:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:40 Time Completed : 21:40 Synopsis: 21MCC3156 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 00:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:56 Time Completed : 00:56 Synopsis: 21MDC0440 Transport Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: J Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J8 Time Reported: 20:51 Time Dispatched: 20:52 Time Arrived : 22:06 Time Completed : 01:25 Synopsis: For more 