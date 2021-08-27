Charging Documents Reveal Gruesome Details Of Jamerria Hall’s Alleged Killing Of Her Two Children

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Charging documents reveal gruesome new details in the case of a 28-year-old woman charged in the deaths of her two children.

A judge ordered that Jamerria Hall be held without bond as she waits for the next steps in her case. She has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after her children were found dead Tuesday in their Southwest Baltimore apartment.

According to charging documents, Hall “drowned and strangled” her daughter six-year-old Da’neria Thomas.

According to the charging documents, when a maintenance worker went to check on their apartment after someone complained about an odor, Da’neria was found “lying face up in the bathtub with an apparent clothing object wrapped around her neck.”

According to the documents, her brother, eight-year-old Davin Thomas, was found in a sleeping bag and when a forensic examiner turned him over, a large knife was in the right side of his chest. A trash bag was around his face and neck.

Police said their bodies were decomposing.

Investigators said at least one person saw the mom and children last Thursday but then screams were heard coming from the apartment that same night and someone yelled, “Mommy, no!”

According to the documents, Hall spoke with her mother earlier this week and told her mother that the children were taken by their father, but the dad said he hadn’t seen the kids.

Hall had legal troubles in the past. In 2018, Hall was accused of setting fire to a home while her children were with her.

Hall once recorded a podcast where she appeared to reference the joys and struggles of motherhood.

“Y’all been driving me crazy, but I love y’all,” Hall said in a melodic tone. A young person responded by saying, “I love you too.”

Hall has been charged with two counts each of first-degree murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Hall is being represented by the public defender’s office. Debbie Levy with the public defender’s office requested a competency evaluation and the judge granted the request. Hall is being held without bond.