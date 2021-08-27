Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Charging Documents Reveal Gruesome Details Of Jamerria Hall’s Alleged Killing Of Her Two Children

By Ava-joye Burnett
Posted by 
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tXO9Y_0bdY7G5B00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Charging documents reveal gruesome new details in the case of a 28-year-old woman charged in the deaths of her two children.

A judge ordered that Jamerria Hall be held without bond as she waits for the next steps in her case. She has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after her children were found dead Tuesday in their Southwest Baltimore apartment.

According to charging documents, Hall “drowned and strangled” her daughter six-year-old Da’neria Thomas.

According to the charging documents, when a maintenance worker went to check on their apartment after someone complained about an odor, Da’neria was found “lying face up in the bathtub with an apparent clothing object wrapped around her neck.”

According to the documents, her brother, eight-year-old Davin Thomas, was found in a sleeping bag and when a forensic examiner turned him over, a large knife was in the right side of his chest. A trash bag was around his face and neck.

Police said their bodies were decomposing.

Investigators said at least one person saw the mom and children last Thursday but then screams were heard coming from the apartment that same night and someone yelled, “Mommy, no!”

According to the documents, Hall spoke with her mother earlier this week and told her mother that the children were taken by their father, but the dad said he hadn’t seen the kids.

Hall had legal troubles in the past. In 2018, Hall was accused of setting fire to a home while her children were with her.

Hall once recorded a podcast where she appeared to reference the joys and struggles of motherhood.

“Y’all been driving me crazy, but I love y’all,” Hall said in a melodic tone. A young person responded by saying, “I love you too.”

Hall has been charged with two counts each of first-degree murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Hall is being represented by the public defender’s office. Debbie Levy with the public defender’s office requested a competency evaluation and the judge granted the request. Hall is being held without bond.

Comments / 43

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
38K+
Followers
20K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motherhood#Murder#Odor#Wjz#Da N Eria Thomas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Taliban claim control of Panjshir, promise formation of government 'soon'

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Taliban claimed victory on Monday over opposition forces in the Panjshir valley northeast of Kabul, declaring that it completed the Islamist group's takeover of Afghanistan and promising to announce a new government soon. Pictures on social media showed Taliban members standing in front of the...
RelationshipsNBC News

Pete Buttigieg and husband, Chasten, welcome two children into their family

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Saturday that he and his husband, Chasten, have officially become parents of two children. Buttigieg shared an endearing black and white photo him and his husband holding their daughter, Penelope Rose, and son, Joseph August, on Twitter. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all...
Posted by
Reuters

Six Palestinian militants escape from high-security Israeli prison

JERUSALEM, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Six Palestinian militants broke out of a high-security Israeli prison on Monday in what Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called a grave incident. Israeli police and the military had started a search after the escape from Gilboa prison in northern Israel. Five of the fugitives belong...

Comments / 0

Community Policy