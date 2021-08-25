Cancel
Niagara, NY

Exploring Photos with the NOTL Museum: Chief Justice Robinson

By NOTL Museum
niagaranow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis watercolour depicts the ship called the Chief Justice Robinson. It was built in 1842 as a wooden side-wheel steamboat by the Niagara Harbour and Dock Company and sailed the Toronto-Niagara River route. In August 1853, the local newspaper, The Niagara Mail, reported that the ship rescued Ben Hockley, a slave from Tennessee, after he was swept into Lake Ontario by the river’s current. He was found on a gate, which he used as a raft to cross the river from Lewiston to Niagara.

