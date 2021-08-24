8.24.21: Classrooms, Technology and COVID Mitigation

I am excited to see our campus come alive with the kind of activity I have not experienced in the almost 14 months since I arrived at Lehigh. Thank you for the dedication and care that you have shown as we work our way to this new semester. I know that there are still challenges ahead and that the current Delta variant outbreak is cause for concern. That said, I believe that we are well prepared for the semester, largely because of the high level of vaccination across campus and because of what we have learned over the last 18 months of this pandemic.