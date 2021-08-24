Cancel
8.24.21: Classrooms, Technology and COVID Mitigation

By Editorial Services
lehigh.edu
 8 days ago

I am excited to see our campus come alive with the kind of activity I have not experienced in the almost 14 months since I arrived at Lehigh. Thank you for the dedication and care that you have shown as we work our way to this new semester. I know that there are still challenges ahead and that the current Delta variant outbreak is cause for concern. That said, I believe that we are well prepared for the semester, largely because of the high level of vaccination across campus and because of what we have learned over the last 18 months of this pandemic.

Public Healthlehigh.edu

8.30.21: COVID-19 Guidance & Reminders

As we begin a new semester, we wanted to share information about the current status of campus to help inform your health and safety practices. There are currently 49 total active COVID cases among students living on or off campus reported on the dashboard, which we are monitoring. Students received specific health and safety guidance from Provost Nathan Urban and Vice President for Student Affairs Ric Hall, as well as the COVID Response Team (CRT). Additional information regarding contact tracing in classrooms was also sent to faculty and instructional staff teaching in classrooms earlier this morning by the Provost’s Office.
Collegeslehigh.edu

8.30.21: Information on COVID Testing and Campus Protocols

We are writing to follow up on the message shared by Provost Urban and Dr. Hall with specific information about how to schedule COVID testing, updates to the university’s contact tracing policy, and further details. There are currently 49 total active COVID cases among students living on or off campus...

