Stats Perform and TicketSwift Partner to Help Teams Increase Ticketing Revenue
CHICAGO / LONDON – 25 August 2021 – Today Stats Perform, the sports tech leader in data and AI technology, and TicketSwift, announced a new multi-year partnership. Stats Perform will provide its Premium level data as well as its SmartRatings product to power TicketSwift’s score, player data, and dynamic headlines in real-time. Stats Perform’s SmartRating product will also power the excitement score which TicketSwift will use to create a dynamic pricing model for increased ticket revenue. TicketSwift’s new service will help provide fans more information when making in-game ticket purchase decisions.www.statsperform.com
