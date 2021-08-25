Cancel
Stats Perform and TicketSwift Partner to Help Teams Increase Ticketing Revenue

statsperform.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO / LONDON – 25 August 2021 – Today Stats Perform, the sports tech leader in data and AI technology, and TicketSwift, announced a new multi-year partnership. Stats Perform will provide its Premium level data as well as its SmartRatings product to power TicketSwift’s score, player data, and dynamic headlines in real-time. Stats Perform’s SmartRating product will also power the excitement score which TicketSwift will use to create a dynamic pricing model for increased ticket revenue. TicketSwift’s new service will help provide fans more information when making in-game ticket purchase decisions.

#Ticket Sales#Ticketswift#Smartratings#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Stats Perform
