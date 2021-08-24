Three Challenges for North Carolina Democrats

The number of top-of-the-ticket victories that have gone to Republicans can create a skewed impression of North Carolina’s politics. Republicans have won the state three straight times at the presidential level and four straight times at the Senate level. That’s depressing to Democrats, but it masks the true balance of power in the state. As Professor Michael Bitzer explained in an illuminating post, Republicans have won federal races in the state by 50.6%-47% since 2008. Democrats, on the other hand, have won state races by an average of 50.9% to 48.7%. If you look at the popular vote, the last six elections in North Carolina have essentially been a draw. This is not a state in league with the ultra-red likes of South Carolina and Mississippi.