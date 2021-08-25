Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

You’re stretching the wrong way, according to Harvard scientists

By Sara London
Posted by 
Ladders
Ladders
 4 days ago

A new Harvard Health review is here to tell you that you’re not taking stretching seriously enough, and even if you are stretching every day, there’s a chance that you’re doing it wrong.

Why is stretching important?

It’s absolutely paramount for your health to stretch, whether you’re active or inactive. Your sedentary lifestyle that necessitates sitting in an uncomfortable desk chair for hours on end can cause your hamstrings to become tight. This can cause pain while walking or attempting to exercise.

Not stretching can also severely impact any muscle you use for repetitive movement, whether you spend most of your time sitting, typing, standing, or lying down. Being in one position for too long can cause stiffness all over, resulting in tense, weak muscles that can’t protect joints against potential injury.

Interestingly, stretching is also of paramount importance if you’re a gym buff. Generally, people with less muscle mass are naturally more flexible than people with more muscle mass. Some fitness experts advise that modern forms of isometric, weightlifting, or bench-pressing exercises make muscles so large that it’s difficult to stretch without getting in your own way. Others attribute this to muscular individuals having more passive tension, as muscles are much tenser and tighter than fat.

What muscles should you stretch?

If you want to start stretching but aren’t sure where or how, start simple. Ideally, you should be attempting to stretch all the major muscle groups, which Harvard experts have narrowed down to neck, shoulders, chest, trunk, lower back, hips, legs, and ankles.

However, if you’re just a beginner, stretching everything in your body in one session seems like a lofty goal. To start, if something hurts, stretch it. For most people, this would include back, neck, and shoulder stretches, as many suffer from pain in those areas because of their sedentary lifestyles and frequent sitting.

There are a number of healthy ways you can stretch. Tai chi and yoga are easy for some, as they often come with supportive instructors who can provide tips and pointers for each position. Some people just stretch on their own, especially if they’re already gym rats with yoga mats and resistance bands.

Timing your stretching

There’s been a long-lasting debate as to whether or not you should stretch before or after your workouts, but Harvard experts make it clear: Exercise first, stretch later. You’ll be warming up the tissues in your body, increasing blood flow, and loosening up your muscle fibers.

However, you don’t need to save all of your stretching for after the workout, as it only takes about five or 10 minutes to warm the muscles up sufficiently enough for stretches. This prestretching workout can be anything from walking to aerobic exercise to weightlifting.

As for how long you should stretch, keep it regular but don’t overdo it. Start with stretching two days a week, then three, with your ultimate goal being four days a week of stretching.

During your twice-a-week stretching sessions, if you’re choosing to do stretches and not tai chi or yoga, there are a couple important things keep in mind. Your total ideal stretching time with each muscle group should be 60 seconds, but how long you’re able to hold your stretches is dependent on your fitness level. You should try to work your way up to holding stretches for 30 seconds at a time, without bouncing into the stretch. However, not everyone can start that way, so if 30 seconds is too much, try breaking down your 60-second stretching into 15- or 20-second intervals with small breaks in between.

Harvard’s recommended stretches

Now that you know how to stretch and why it’s important, Harvard Health has some exercises to recommend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DYKfH_0bdUTfqX00

Floor hamstring stretch

The first exercise is a floor hamstring stretch, which can be done on the floor, or somewhere more comfortable. Lie flat on your back with your hands to your sides and elevate one leg so that it’s perpendicular to your body, ideally at a 90-degree angle from your other leg and the top half of your body.

Pull your toes into your body so that your leg is also perpendicular to your foot. You should feel a stretch in the back of your calf. Hold this for the recommended 30 seconds (or less, if you’re unable to do 30 seconds at a time), and then rest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=214ZIu_0bdUTfqX00

Full body stretch

Next, do a full-body stretch, which activates almost every muscle group in your body. Start standing and clasp your hands over your head. Shift your weight to the balls of your feet, extend your chest and back, and reach for the skies as much as you can without hyperextending. Hold this stretch for 15 seconds, then relax. Do three more reps until you make it to 60 seconds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47HYDc_0bdUTfqX00

Downward dog

Finally, end with the old standard of downward dog. Start on all fours, with your hands and feet shoulder-width apart and behind in the air. Shift your weight slightly back and attempt to place your heels on the ground not by bending your knees but by extending your back.

At the end, your body should look like a pyramid, with straight legs, a straight back, and a bend at your hips. Hold this for 30 seconds if you can, then relax, and do one more rep.

Comments / 0

Ladders

Ladders

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Ladders is the leading source for professional career news & advice.

 https://www.theladders.com/career-advice/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aerobic Exercise#Leg Muscles#Harvard Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
Related
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Eating Cucumbers, Says Science

It's summertime, which means it's the perfect time to pick the cucumbers that you have growing in your garden or pick out the perfect cucumbers from the grocery store shelves. Either way is fine, but it's likely that right now you're hearing a lot about the go-to salad item and arguable superfood.
LifestylePosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Drink to Reduce Inflammation, According to a Dietitian

Inflammation can come about in all kinds of ways—sore muscles, pain and stiffness in your joints, and even chronic inflammation has been linked to different diseases, according to Harvard Health. While eating an anti-inflammatory diet is important for reducing the risk of different chronic diseases—like cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and more—there is one drink in particular that can help reduce inflammation right away, and that's tart cherry juice.
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

Weight Loss: One Supplement That Can Reduce Belly Fat

Belly fat is the fat that surrounds the vital organs, deep in the belly. Foods containing fibre, like fruit and vegetables, can help to reduce weight and belly fat, research finds. Supplementation with psyllium, which is full of fibre and available as a supplement, can also reduce belly fat. Adding...
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Food to Reduce Inflammation and Slow Aging, Experts Say

You might already be aware that a wide range of health problems—like arthritis and joint pain, cancer, Alzheimer's, diabetes, heart disease, and even acne—are linked with inflammation. To fight the condition, a team of scientists who specialize in aging say there's one particular ingredient that could be key to your diet, while it also works within the gut to promote healthy organ function for the longterm.
Fitnessmykiss1031.com

7 Drinks That Keep Blood Sugar Low and Support Weight Loss

We’re usually all aware of how food impacts our body, but oftentimes we overlook the fact that the beverages we drink can do the same thing. Many drinks can be riddled with calories and added sugar which makes our blood glucose soar. Having high blood sugar (also called hyperglycemia) for a long period of time can lead to damaged blood vessels and increase your risk of heart disease, stroke, and nerve problems.
DietsPosted by
FIRST For Women

The Boiled Egg Diet Claims to Help You Lose 25 Pounds in 2 Weeks — But Does It Work?

Eggs are a yummy and healthy addition to any meal, but did you know there’s an entire diet dedicated to just eating boiled eggs to lose weight? As odd as it sounds, the boiled egg diet has been making the rounds for years now with promises of helping you drop 25 pounds in two weeks. But how effective is it — and is it safe? Here’s a few things to keep in mind before you consider starting this diet.
DietsPosted by
EatThis

Eating Habits to Avoid If You're Over 50, Say Dietitians

If you're over the age of 50, it's imperative that you take good care of your health so that you continue to lead a healthy life. In addition to staying up to date on cancer screenings and vaccinations, being active, avoiding smoking, drinking alcohol in moderation, and eating nutrient-dense foods are just some other key ways you can reduce your risk of chronic disease and premature death, say experts.
Workoutswpgtalkradio.com

Why You Should Start Stretching More

We all know stretching can improve range of motion, boost energy and increase blood flow as it reduces achy joints and helps us relax. So the question is, why aren’t we doing more of it?. For some reason, for many people, it seems like an afterthought. They will do a...
DietsPosted by
EatThis

This One Diet Detail Is "Absolutely Essential" to Weight Loss, Scientist Says

Maybe you meal-plan with discipline and exercise routinely… and yet your weight still isn't coming off the way you'd hoped. One metabolism scientist is highlighting an important point for you to make a priority if you want to lose weight effectively. Unfortunately, for some people, this important nutrition tip may be easily overlooked.
Weight LossL.A. Weekly

3 Ways To Know If You’re Losing Weight Without Relying On Your Scale

Don’t worry about what your scale says. Here are some other ways to know if your weight loss journey is paying off. Tracking weight loss varies, but the majority of people rely on their scale. While this is clearly an effective way of monitoring weight gain or loss, the scale is a stressful measure, one that doesn’t work for a lot of people and that makes them feel even more pressured to lose the weight they want.
Posted by
David Liira

Can Stretching Really Make You Taller?

Here's what the latest science says. There was recently a video trending online claiming that stretching could add two inches to your height. Two inches. Now we've all seen that kind of gain through platform sneakers, but certainly not because of exercise. The problem with a statement and video like this is that it will never tell the whole story. It sounds like an investigation is warranted to dig a little deeper!
FitnessHealthline

The 2 Types of Belly Fat and How to Lose It

Compared with the rest of your body, only a small amount of fat is located in your belly (. There are two main types of belly fat — one is found under your skin and the other is found deeper inside your abdomen, surrounding your internal organs. Subcutaneous belly fat.
WorkoutsYoga Journal

You Might Be Twisting All Wrong. Here’s a Better Way

One day when I was practicing Upavistha Konasana (Wide-Angle Seated Forward Bend), I stretched to one side. I firmly anchored my pelvis, keeping my sitting bones on the floor, then I twisted toward my left leg and reached for my left foot with both hands. Suddenly I heard a loud and ominous “pop!” I came out of the pose immediately. Over the next few days, I noticed increasing discomfort around my right sacroiliac joint. The pain prevented me from practicing seated and standing twists, and made forward bends unpleasant as well.
WorkoutsGreatist

Biiiiig Stretch! How Can Stretch Therapy Help You?

Stretch therapy might be the thing to grease up those stiff and creaky joints you’ve been complaining about on Twitter. Stretching might conjure up pictures of soccer players enthusiastically lunging during warmups or prima ballerinas working their pointe shoes up on the barre. It’s true that many athletes use stretching techniques to prep for sporting performances. But stretch therapy could potentially help everyone’s physical mobility.
ScienceDiscover Mag

Scientists Once Thought Personality Was Set in Stone. They Were Wrong

This article appeared in the September/October 2021 issue of Discover magazine as "Not Set in Stone." Become a subscriber for unlimited access to our archive. If you were a rat, the smell of cat urine would likely scare you as much as a rattlesnake’s hiss. But the rat navigating a maze for Joanne Webster, pathobiologist at London’s Royal Veterinary College, was no ordinary specimen. As it explored the labyrinth that stretched ahead — cautiously, at first, then more boldly — the rat stumbled upon a strange smell wafting from one of the corners. The scent seemed to draw it in.
WorkoutsMySanAntonio

Stretches, breaths and food to get fit (even if you sit most of the day)

The current pace of life demands greater effort and dedication. But what happens when you start the week and you already feel tired? Or does the work climate generate an emotional drain on you that also affects your personal life? According to the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), 30% of the country's employees experience work stress, which directly affects their productivity.
FitnessPosted by
Well+Good

Here’s Exactly What You Should Eat After You Exercise If You’re Vegan, According to a Dietitian

You don't have to be professional athlete to know that what you eat before and after a workout can either boost your training or hinder it. Downing a big order of French fries and a tall glass of chocolate milk right before a long run probably isn't going to feel great, for example. Ask any registered dietitian who works with athletes what to eat pre- or post-workout and they'll tell you that the nutrient content matters a whole lot.
Workoutsbelmarrahealth.com

Exercise May Be Effective for Treating A-Fib

Millions of Americans live with a condition called atrial fibrillation, or a-fib. New research suggests if they start exercising more, it may make it a lot easier to live with. The study showed that when people with a-fib participated in a structured exercise program for 3.5 hours per week, they...

Comments / 0

Community Policy