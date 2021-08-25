You’re stretching the wrong way, according to Harvard scientists

A new Harvard Health review is here to tell you that you’re not taking stretching seriously enough, and even if you are stretching every day, there’s a chance that you’re doing it wrong.

Why is stretching important?

It’s absolutely paramount for your health to stretch, whether you’re active or inactive. Your sedentary lifestyle that necessitates sitting in an uncomfortable desk chair for hours on end can cause your hamstrings to become tight. This can cause pain while walking or attempting to exercise.

Not stretching can also severely impact any muscle you use for repetitive movement, whether you spend most of your time sitting, typing, standing, or lying down. Being in one position for too long can cause stiffness all over, resulting in tense, weak muscles that can’t protect joints against potential injury.

Interestingly, stretching is also of paramount importance if you’re a gym buff. Generally, people with less muscle mass are naturally more flexible than people with more muscle mass. Some fitness experts advise that modern forms of isometric, weightlifting, or bench-pressing exercises make muscles so large that it’s difficult to stretch without getting in your own way. Others attribute this to muscular individuals having more passive tension, as muscles are much tenser and tighter than fat.

What muscles should you stretch?

If you want to start stretching but aren’t sure where or how, start simple. Ideally, you should be attempting to stretch all the major muscle groups, which Harvard experts have narrowed down to neck, shoulders, chest, trunk, lower back, hips, legs, and ankles.

However, if you’re just a beginner, stretching everything in your body in one session seems like a lofty goal. To start, if something hurts, stretch it. For most people, this would include back, neck, and shoulder stretches, as many suffer from pain in those areas because of their sedentary lifestyles and frequent sitting.

There are a number of healthy ways you can stretch. Tai chi and yoga are easy for some, as they often come with supportive instructors who can provide tips and pointers for each position. Some people just stretch on their own, especially if they’re already gym rats with yoga mats and resistance bands.

Timing your stretching

There’s been a long-lasting debate as to whether or not you should stretch before or after your workouts, but Harvard experts make it clear: Exercise first, stretch later. You’ll be warming up the tissues in your body, increasing blood flow, and loosening up your muscle fibers.

However, you don’t need to save all of your stretching for after the workout, as it only takes about five or 10 minutes to warm the muscles up sufficiently enough for stretches. This prestretching workout can be anything from walking to aerobic exercise to weightlifting.

As for how long you should stretch, keep it regular but don’t overdo it. Start with stretching two days a week, then three, with your ultimate goal being four days a week of stretching.

During your twice-a-week stretching sessions, if you’re choosing to do stretches and not tai chi or yoga, there are a couple important things keep in mind. Your total ideal stretching time with each muscle group should be 60 seconds, but how long you’re able to hold your stretches is dependent on your fitness level. You should try to work your way up to holding stretches for 30 seconds at a time, without bouncing into the stretch. However, not everyone can start that way, so if 30 seconds is too much, try breaking down your 60-second stretching into 15- or 20-second intervals with small breaks in between.

Harvard’s recommended stretches

Now that you know how to stretch and why it’s important, Harvard Health has some exercises to recommend.

Floor hamstring stretch

The first exercise is a floor hamstring stretch, which can be done on the floor, or somewhere more comfortable. Lie flat on your back with your hands to your sides and elevate one leg so that it’s perpendicular to your body, ideally at a 90-degree angle from your other leg and the top half of your body.

Pull your toes into your body so that your leg is also perpendicular to your foot. You should feel a stretch in the back of your calf. Hold this for the recommended 30 seconds (or less, if you’re unable to do 30 seconds at a time), and then rest.

Full body stretch

Next, do a full-body stretch, which activates almost every muscle group in your body. Start standing and clasp your hands over your head. Shift your weight to the balls of your feet, extend your chest and back, and reach for the skies as much as you can without hyperextending. Hold this stretch for 15 seconds, then relax. Do three more reps until you make it to 60 seconds.

Downward dog

Finally, end with the old standard of downward dog. Start on all fours, with your hands and feet shoulder-width apart and behind in the air. Shift your weight slightly back and attempt to place your heels on the ground not by bending your knees but by extending your back.

At the end, your body should look like a pyramid, with straight legs, a straight back, and a bend at your hips. Hold this for 30 seconds if you can, then relax, and do one more rep.