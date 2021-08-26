Cancel
'Faces of Drunk Driving' | TXDOT launches statewide DUI campaign

KCEN
KCEN
 4 days ago

The Texas Department of Transportation has launched a new statewide DUI campaign, called "Faces of Drunk Driving ", in hopes of making Texans think twice before getting behind the wheel of a vehicle intoxicated.

According to TxDOT, in 2020, there were 963 DUI-alcohol related fatalities in Texas. On average, a person in Texas died every nine hours and six minutes as a result of a traffic crash involving alcohol.

"You can find a sober ride home, whether that's through a ride-share app or calling a sober friend or a family member or just staying where you are and getting sober," Jake Scott with TxDOT said.

The campaign is wrought with emotional testimony from victims, offenders and families of those who survived.

One of the "faces" of the campaign, 25-year old Walker Tidwell, shared his emotional story of getting behind the wheel and heading the wrong direction down a one-way street. Tidwell was pulled over and arrested before he had the chance to hurt himself or someone else, something he openly talked about being his saving grace. He hopes his story will convince others to drive sober.

”Drinking and driving can lead to tragic consequences that are 100% preventable,” TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said. “These consequences involve individuals who made the unfortunate decision to drink and drive along with many innocent victims of those decisions. This is why it is critical to always plan ahead for a sober ride through a designated driver, taxi, ride-share app or simply by staying where you are. Drinking and driving do not mix.”

According to Smith in Waco in 2020, there were 748 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes which resulted in 35 fatalities and 81 serious injuries.

The campaign slogan is Drive Sober. No Regards. and encourages drivers to make safer choices when they go out for a night out on the town.

