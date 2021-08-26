CBS19 WEATHER: A couple of brief showers this evening

Good evening. It was another hot day in East Texas but as promised the intense heat began to slowly ease today. Highs reached the mid 90s with Lufkin checking in with the highest high of 99. As expected, scattered showers and thunderstorms developed during the heat of the afternoon. Like last night, these showers will fizzle after sunset.

TONIGHT :

If there's any lingering shower activity after sunset, it'll quickly dissipate and leave us dry for the remainder of the night. We'll have a mostly clear sky and keep the humidity around. Temperatures will fall into the mid-70s.

FRIDAY :

The heat and humidity will relax some on Friday, meaning there won't be a Heat Advisory needed. We will have a steady southeast wind blowing in at a steady pace around 10 mph. But those winds will still bring in the regular amounts of humidity for this time of year.

