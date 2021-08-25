NuRAN Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) ('Sativa Wellness' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce today that it has signed a distribution agreement with German partners Lexamed GMBH ('Lexamed'). This exclusive agreement will allow both parties to work together to build the Goodbody CBD brand within Germany with plans to expand this to other European countries in the future. The German market has a strong CBD market, and this is a great opportunity for both companies. The existing Goodbody range will be offered through a number of channels in Germany and the companies will also work together to develop new products for the European market in conjunction with Sativa Wellness's polish extraction and manufacturing facility.