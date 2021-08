No, your eyes are not playing tricks on you and sadly April Fools Day was a few months ago. Call of Duty: Warzone and the Battle Royale mode that has made it a household name across the globe over the past year and a half have decided to part ways…for now at least. The most recent update has taken our beloved Battle Royal mode for the time being and replaced it with a couple of other modes that are far less popular, but still fairly enjoyable at least. Don’t burn your games just yet though as there is some good news.