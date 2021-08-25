Pfizer vaccine fully authorized by FDA

The FDA recommends a booster vaccine dose for those who are immunocompromised. A booster dose for everyone else is also likely in the fall. Photo provided.

The first COVID-19 vaccine, known as Pfizer-BioNTech, was fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration on Aug. 23.

On Dec. 11, 2020, the FDA issued an emergency use authorization for the vaccine for those 16 years of age and older, and then on May 10, expanded the EUA to those ages 12 to 15.

The full approval of the Pfizer vaccine applies to those 16 years of age and older, while the EUA is still in place for those 12 to 15 years of age.

By fully authorizing the vaccine, the FDA is putting the Pfizer vaccine within the same class of long-established, often mandatory vaccines, giving companies, governments and the military a firmer ground in which to require the vaccine, as well as giving people more confidence in the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

Other vaccines that have long been approved by the FDA and are mandatory to attend Ohio schools include the diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis vaccine, the polio vaccine, the measles, mumps, rubella vaccine, hepatitis B vaccine, the meningococcal vaccine and the chickenpox vaccine.

The full authorization also means that Pfizer-BioNTech can begin marketing the vaccine, which it will do so under the name Comirnaty.

“The FDA’s approval of this vaccine is a milestone as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. While this and other vaccines have met the FDA’s rigorous, scientific standards for emergency use authorization, as the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, the public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product,” Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D., said in the press release announcing the authorization. “While millions of people have already safely received COVID-19 vaccines, we recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional confidence to get vaccinated. Today’s milestone puts us one step closer to altering the course of this pandemic in the U.S.”

The vaccine, administered in a series of two doses three weeks apart, contains messenger RNA, which the body uses to mimic one of the proteins in the virus that causes COVID-19. When an individual receives the vaccine, their immune system reacts defensively to the virus; in other words, training the body to be ready should the body encounter the actual virus.

And the mRNA in the vaccine is only there for a short time to train the body; it does not alter the body’s DNA. Because it’s in the body for a short period of time, there’s no possibility that the vaccine would have any long-term side effects.

Specifically, the FDA gave 20,000 people the vaccine and 20,000 people a placebo. Based on the results, the vaccine was 91 percent effective at preventing COVID-19. The Pfizer vaccine remains effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death, should you contract the virus.

More than half of the participants were followed for four months, with 12,000 people followed for six months for safety monitoring.

To put all of this into a broader perspective, 5 billion people in the world have received a COVID-19 vaccine, with 1.92 billion people being considered fully vaccinated.

People from 115 countries have been vaccinated specifically with the Pfizer vaccine.

And the vaccine has been rolling out since Dec. 2020; if there had been any substantial, concerning adverse health effects from the Pfizer vaccine, the FDA wouldn’t have granted the EUA and wouldn’t follow up with full authorization for those 16 and older.

Julianne Nesbit, health commissioner with Clermont County Public Health, told The Sun that CCPH knows some people have been on the fence about receiving the vaccine and wanted to wait for full approval.

“Millions of shots have been administered and while most people have mild side effects from the vaccine, they are minor compared to complications that can occur from getting COVID-19,” she said.

A booster shot also seems likely in the fall for those who have received the Pfizer vaccine or the Moderna vaccine, which requires two doses one month apart to be considered fully vaccinated.

The booster shots would begin in the fall, eight months after one has received their second shot.

Much like the original roll-out of the vaccine, the booster dose would go to the first priority people most at-risk, as well as health care providers, residents at long-term care facilities and other older adults.

The reason for the booster shot is to keep ahead of the ever-evolving, mutating COVID-19 virus, particularly with regards to the widely circulating Delta variant.

Currently, the FDA has only authorized a booster dose for certain immunocompromised individuals, such as organ transplant recipients or those who are diagnosed with conditions considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise, such as cancer patients and those with HIV infections.

“The third dose that can now be given to immunocompromised people will help strengthen their immune response to the virus. Since their immune system may be weaker to begin with, their third dose should produce the same protection as two doses in a person that does not have a compromised immune system. We encourage immunocompromised people to consult with their care team on the best timing of this third dose of vaccine based on medications and treatments they may be going through,” Nesbit said.

For those who are immunocompromised or pregnant, who have yet to get vaccinated, Nesbit said the vaccine is safe for women who are pregnant.

“But if any women who are pregnant have questions or concerns we encourage them to talk to their physician. The same goes for people with compromised immune systems. Their doctor or healthcare provider will know their medical history best and can answer their questions and assist them in getting vaccinated, if appropriate,” Nesbit said.

And for those who have contracted and presumably recovered from COVID-19, it’s also important that they still get the vaccine. Nesbit explained that the antibodies produced by the vaccine give better protection against the virus than the natural antibodies that occur after an infection.

“A person who previously had COVID is not immune to being re-infected, especially with the stronger and more transmissible Delta variant that we are seeing now,” Nesbit said.