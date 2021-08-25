Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Pfizer vaccine fully authorized by FDA

By Brett Milam Editor
Posted by 
Clermont Sun
Clermont Sun
 5 days ago
The FDA recommends a booster vaccine dose for those who are immunocompromised. A booster dose for everyone else is also likely in the fall. Photo provided.

The first COVID-19 vaccine, known as Pfizer-BioNTech, was fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration on Aug. 23.

On Dec. 11, 2020, the FDA issued an emergency use authorization for the vaccine for those 16 years of age and older, and then on May 10, expanded the EUA to those ages 12 to 15.

The full approval of the Pfizer vaccine applies to those 16 years of age and older, while the EUA is still in place for those 12 to 15 years of age.

By fully authorizing the vaccine, the FDA is putting the Pfizer vaccine within the same class of long-established, often mandatory vaccines, giving companies, governments and the military a firmer ground in which to require the vaccine, as well as giving people more confidence in the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

Other vaccines that have long been approved by the FDA and are mandatory to attend Ohio schools include the diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis vaccine, the polio vaccine, the measles, mumps, rubella vaccine, hepatitis B vaccine, the meningococcal vaccine and the chickenpox vaccine.

The full authorization also means that Pfizer-BioNTech can begin marketing the vaccine, which it will do so under the name Comirnaty.

“The FDA’s approval of this vaccine is a milestone as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. While this and other vaccines have met the FDA’s rigorous, scientific standards for emergency use authorization, as the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, the public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product,” Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D., said in the press release announcing the authorization. “While millions of people have already safely received COVID-19 vaccines, we recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional confidence to get vaccinated. Today’s milestone puts us one step closer to altering the course of this pandemic in the U.S.”

The vaccine, administered in a series of two doses three weeks apart, contains messenger RNA, which the body uses to mimic one of the proteins in the virus that causes COVID-19. When an individual receives the vaccine, their immune system reacts defensively to the virus; in other words, training the body to be ready should the body encounter the actual virus.

And the mRNA in the vaccine is only there for a short time to train the body; it does not alter the body’s DNA. Because it’s in the body for a short period of time, there’s no possibility that the vaccine would have any long-term side effects.

Specifically, the FDA gave 20,000 people the vaccine and 20,000 people a placebo. Based on the results, the vaccine was 91 percent effective at preventing COVID-19. The Pfizer vaccine remains effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death, should you contract the virus.

More than half of the participants were followed for four months, with 12,000 people followed for six months for safety monitoring.

To put all of this into a broader perspective, 5 billion people in the world have received a COVID-19 vaccine, with 1.92 billion people being considered fully vaccinated.

People from 115 countries have been vaccinated specifically with the Pfizer vaccine.

And the vaccine has been rolling out since Dec. 2020; if there had been any substantial, concerning adverse health effects from the Pfizer vaccine, the FDA wouldn’t have granted the EUA and wouldn’t follow up with full authorization for those 16 and older.

Julianne Nesbit, health commissioner with Clermont County Public Health, told The Sun that CCPH knows some people have been on the fence about receiving the vaccine and wanted to wait for full approval.

“Millions of shots have been administered and while most people have mild side effects from the vaccine, they are minor compared to complications that can occur from getting COVID-19,” she said.

A booster shot also seems likely in the fall for those who have received the Pfizer vaccine or the Moderna vaccine, which requires two doses one month apart to be considered fully vaccinated.

The booster shots would begin in the fall, eight months after one has received their second shot.

Much like the original roll-out of the vaccine, the booster dose would go to the first priority people most at-risk, as well as health care providers, residents at long-term care facilities and other older adults.

The reason for the booster shot is to keep ahead of the ever-evolving, mutating COVID-19 virus, particularly with regards to the widely circulating Delta variant.

Currently, the FDA has only authorized a booster dose for certain immunocompromised individuals, such as organ transplant recipients or those who are diagnosed with conditions considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise, such as cancer patients and those with HIV infections.

“The third dose that can now be given to immunocompromised people will help strengthen their immune response to the virus. Since their immune system may be weaker to begin with, their third dose should produce the same protection as two doses in a person that does not have a compromised immune system. We encourage immunocompromised people to consult with their care team on the best timing of this third dose of vaccine based on medications and treatments they may be going through,” Nesbit said.

For those who are immunocompromised or pregnant, who have yet to get vaccinated, Nesbit said the vaccine is safe for women who are pregnant.

“But if any women who are pregnant have questions or concerns we encourage them to talk to their physician. The same goes for people with compromised immune systems. Their doctor or healthcare provider will know their medical history best and can answer their questions and assist them in getting vaccinated, if appropriate,” Nesbit said.

And for those who have contracted and presumably recovered from COVID-19, it’s also important that they still get the vaccine. Nesbit explained that the antibodies produced by the vaccine give better protection against the virus than the natural antibodies that occur after an infection.

“A person who previously had COVID is not immune to being re-infected, especially with the stronger and more transmissible Delta variant that we are seeing now,” Nesbit said.

Comments / 0

Clermont Sun

Clermont Sun

805
Followers
791
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

Clermont Sun

 https://www.clermontsun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Woodcock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda Approval#Covid 19 Vaccine#Pfizer Biontech#Eua#Ccph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

WELLINGTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - New Zealand reported its first recorded death linked to U.S. drugmaker Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, the health ministry said on Monday, after a woman suffered a rare side-effect leading to inflammation of the heart muscle. The report comes as the country battles an outbreak of the...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
hillcountrynews

Don't get COVID-19 booster vaccine too soon

Amid reports of waning COVID-19 immunity, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to officially approve a third dose of messengerRNA vaccines for the general public. Moderna and Pfizer are …. Sign up to keep reading — IT'S FREE!. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our...
Public HealthWINKNEWS.com

CDC warns against using anti-parasite drug to treat or prevent COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new health advisory Thursday reiterating that ivermectin does not treat or prevent COVID-19. The drug, which is commonly used to treat parasites in humans and animals, is selling out at veterinary stores and has become a common prescription request across the U.S.
Washington StateKEPR

Local doctor advertising ivermectin for COVID-19

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Despite the FDA and the Washington State Department of Health warning against the use of ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19, a Kennewick doctor is advertising it to his patients. Dr. Michael Turner at the Pacific Clinic in Kennewick sent an email to patients telling them that...
Spokane, WAKHQ Right Now

MultiCare COVID-19 vaccine clinic administers third dose to immunocompromised patients

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Saturday, MultiCare hosted two COVID-19 vaccine clinics to administer the third dose of the vaccine to patients with compromised immune systems. The third dose works as an additional layer of protection against COVID-19 for people who have compromised immune systems and underlying health conditions. In this case, MultiCare doctors referred elderly cancer patients to the vaccine clinics to receive a third dose.
IndustryArkansas Online

Full FDA drug approval: what it means

Thirty percent of unvaccinated American adults say they're waiting for the covid-19 vaccines currently authorized for emergency use to be officially approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The FDA granted that approval for those ages 16 and older for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Aug. 23, 2021. What had...
Electronicsmassdevice.com

FDA approves MicroTransponder’s stroke rehab neurostim system

The FDA announced today that it approved the MicroTransponder Vivistim paired VNS system for chronic ischemic stroke rehabilitation. MicroTransponder designed its Vivistim System as a first-of-its-kind, drug-free rehabilitation system for treating moderate to severe upper extremity motor deficits associated with chronic ischemic stroke using vagus nerve stimulation, according to an FDA news release.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
MyChesCo

FDA Approves First-of-Its-Kind Stroke Rehabilitation System

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved the MicroTransponder Vivistim Paired VNS System (Vivistim System), a first-of-its-kind, drug-free rehabilitation system intended to treat moderate to severe upper extremity motor deficits associated with chronic ischemic stroke—a stroke caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain with long-lasting symptoms—using vagus nerve stimulation (VNS).
Public Healthfoodsafetynews.com

FDA warns online tea company about claims of COVID mitigation and other health benefits

As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems. The FDA frequently redacts parts of warning letters posted for public view.
Yolo County, CADaily Democrat

Yolo County Public Health Officer welcomes approval of Pfizer vaccine

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration officially gave its stamp of approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this week. The FDA officially approved the Pfizer vaccine for ages 16 and up on Monday. With the Delta variant rapidly spreading and causing positive COVID-19 cases to rise, Yolo County’s Public Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson is optimistic more people will begin to make their appointments to get vaccinated.
ShoppingSFGate

The FDA and CDC just said to stop using certain N95 masks

On Wednesday the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that healthcare workers must stop using N95 respirators manufactured by Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacturing, one of the world's largest manufacturers of N95 masks. The Centers of Disease Control’s (CDC) National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) also revoked all respirator approvals for the company.
Diseases & Treatmentshealthday.com

FDA Approves First Nerve-Stimulation Device to Aid Stroke Recovery

FRIDAY, Aug. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A first-of-its-kind nerve stimulation treatment for people who have difficulty moving their arms after a stroke has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The Vivistim System is a prescription therapy for ischemic stroke patients who have moderate-to-severe difficulty moving their...
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

FDA Accelerates Review of Asciminib for Patients with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

This designation could shorten the FDA review period to 8 months compared to the 12 months under Standard Review. The FDA has granted Priority Review to asciminib (ABL001, Novartis) for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) following its submission under the FDA’s Real-Time Oncology Review program, according to a press release.
Healthpharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Ivosidenib Tablets for IDH1-Mutated Cholangiocarcinoma

The approval of Tibsovo marks the first and only targeted therapy approved for patients with previously treated IDH1-mutated cholangiocarcinoma. Ivosidenib tablets (Tibsovo; Servier Pharmaceuticals) have been granted FDA approval for the treatment of adult patients with previously treated, locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation. This approval marks...

Comments / 0

Community Policy