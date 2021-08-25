City of Loveland hosting September 11th Memorial

The Loveland-Symmes Fire Department (LSFD) and City of Loveland are hosting a September 11 memorial event.

“The Loveland-Symmes Fire Department and City of Loveland are committed to keeping their promise of never forgetting what happened 20 years ago on that fateful day,” said LSFD Captain Bruce Hawk.

The event will be held Saturday, Sept. 11, starting with a parade at 5 p.m. from the Loveland Elementary School, 600 Loveland Madeira Road. If your organization would like to participate, registration is still open. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/lsfd911memorial2021.

Immediately following the parade, a ceremony will be held at the Loveland Firefighters’ Memorial, 200 Harrison Ave. The ceremony will feature guest speakers, and the ceremony site itself has a special connection to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

“The Firefighters’ Memorial features a piece of the wreckage from the World Trade Center,” explained Hawk. A section of an I-beam from the North Tower of the World Trade Center was added to the Firefighters’ Memorial on Sept. 11, 2004. This donation was arranged by Firefighter Lee Lelpi (retired) from FDNY Rescue 2.

Following the ceremony, the Tom Daughtery Orchestra will perform at 7 p.m.

For additional information about the September 11 Memorial event, please contact Pattie Connor at the Loveland-Symmes Fire Department at pconnor@lsfd.org.