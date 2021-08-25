Consumer prices rising in South and Midwest amid recovery, threatening low-cost appeal
Inflation is squeezing Americans across the country, but it’s pinching in some places more than others. In recent months, consumer prices have risen more sharply in the South and Midwest than in the West and Northeast, upending the normal pattern of the past several years, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and analyses by Oxford Economics and Moody’s Analytics.www.courier-tribune.com
