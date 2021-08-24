teach your daughter she's beautiful exactly the way she is

Asking someone if they're a skincare or makeup person is like asking if they're a cake or pie person. They're both so different I can't imagine anyone feeling like they have to pick one over the other. But still, I'm a… total skincare gal. Don't get me wrong. I love makeup too, but sometimes I feel like there are so many directions you can take a look in, and at times it's overwhelming to know what to do. But with skincare, it's more methodical. There are certain steps to follow and staple products you know you really should be using for specific results—like Lancôme's Advanced Génifique Face Serum ($105), which, BTW, will give you a stronger skin barrier in one drop and healthy, radiant-looking skin in just seven days.