teach your daughter she's beautiful exactly the way she is

childrensdayton.org
 8 days ago

Guest blog by Lora Scott, MD, program director sports medicine, the center for the female athlete. My daughter just turned 5, and we are already dealing with body image issues. She's not old enough to truly worry about her weight or shape. However, after watching a princess cartoon from a well-known producer of children's movies, she announced, "I wish I had yellow hair instead of brown." And it wasn't the first time. She is also obsessed with ballerinas. I'm not a dancer. She has never been a dancer. Her only exposures to ballerinas are her jewelry box (blonde) and a cartoon (also blonde).

www.childrensdayton.org

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

