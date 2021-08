There are a lot of ways to end a relationship. And there's what "Tim" did to "Alyssa" on the scoreboard during the Akron RubberDucks' 11-2 win last Thursday night against the Harrisburg Senators in front of 3,160 fans. (The RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians and the Senators are the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)