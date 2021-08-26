Cancel
Monroe, NY

Monroe school district returns to fulltime in-class learning today

The Monroe school district is one of the first districts to go back to school today.

The superintendent says the district is excited to return to a more traditional start of the school year this year with five in-school learning days.

All students and staff must wear masks regardless of their vaccination status under a statewide mandate that will be in effect at least through Sept. 30.

Monroe Public Schools superintendent says most other COVID protocols will be the same as when the school year ended.

Contact tracing protocols have been reduced to 3 feet in the classroom and should allow the district to keep more students in school for instruction.

The superintendent adds his number one goal as always is to keep students and staff safe.

Other school districts in western Connecticut that start this week include New Milford and Watertown.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

