Arkansas' unemployment rate falls to 4.3%, employment in manufacturing rises

After being stuck at 4.4% for the past four months, Arkansas’ unemployment rate dipped to 4.3% in July, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The labor report also showed the national unemployment rate fell to 5.4%, down from 5.9% in June. In July of 2020, the U.S had an unemployment rate of 10.2%. Arkansas had an unemployment rate of 7.1% last July, Susan Price, BLS operations manager, said.