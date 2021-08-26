Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Arkansas' unemployment rate falls to 4.3%, employment in manufacturing rises

Southwest Times Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being stuck at 4.4% for the past four months, Arkansas’ unemployment rate dipped to 4.3% in July, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The labor report also showed the national unemployment rate fell to 5.4%, down from 5.9% in June. In July of 2020, the U.S had an unemployment rate of 10.2%. Arkansas had an unemployment rate of 7.1% last July, Susan Price, BLS operations manager, said.

www.swtimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Business
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asa Hutchinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bls#Arkansans#Legislature#Investopedia#Creighton University#The Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
TravelPosted by
Reuters

EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines. Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been...
WorldPosted by
Fox News

North Korea appears to have restarted key nuclear reactor: UN watchdog

Evidence has emerged that North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor believed to be capable of producing weapons-grade plutonium in a development called "deeply troubling," Reuters reported, citing the International Atomic Energy Agency. The IAEA’s report, which was released on Friday, said the reactor in question is located in the...
Louisiana StatePosted by
The Hill

1M without power in Louisiana after Ida makes landfall

President Biden has declared a disaster in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida made landfall on Sunday, knocking out power to 1 million people in the state. The storm came with destructive winds topping 100 miles an hour and dumped dangerous amounts of water on the region as it made landfall just west of New Orleans as a Category 4 hurricane.
Public SafetyPosted by
Fox News

Mollie Tibbetts' killer sentenced to life in prison

The man convicted in the 2018 death of Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student, was sentenced to life in prison Monday, three years after she disappeared while on an evening run. Judge Joel Yates sentenced Cristhian Bahena Rivera to life without the possibility of parole, the mandatory sentence for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy