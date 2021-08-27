20-year-old charged with intoxication manslaughter after crash that killed woman on I-45, DA’s office says

A 20-year-old man is in custody after hitting and killing a woman on Houston’s I-45 North late Wednesday, according to the district attorney’s office.

Houston police have identified him as Juan Jesus Rivera.

The crash happened at about 11 p.m. between Greens Road and Beltway 8, according to police.

Police say the 58-year-old woman was in a Toyota SUV that broke down in the freeway's southbound lanes. When she got out of her vehicle, she was struck and killed by a driver in a Chevrolet pickup, HPD said.

Witnesses stopped to help Rivera get out of the truck as it burned. Police said he was still in the hospital when he was charged.

Raw scene video: DA office statement after deadly I-45 crash

Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office later said the pickup driver was an intoxicated 20-year-old. That man is now facing an intoxication manslaughter charge.

Teare said the county has seen an uptick in underage intoxication cases, and investigators would be working to find out where the man got alcohol from.

Currently, no names have been released as the investigation continues. The freeway has since reopened.